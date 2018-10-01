No, this isn’t just another crazy render from someone with a Photoshop license and free time on his hands like it was the case with the purely hypothetical Cullinan Pickup, Convertible, and Coupe from earlier this year. What you’re looking at are official images provided by German company Klassen specialized in stretching high-end automobiles.

A look on their website shows they’ve elongated a variety of luxury models, including the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga, and even the Mercedes G-Class. Now, time has come for Rolls-Royce’s first SUV to get the LWB treatment. Extended in the middle by 1016 millimeters (40 inches), the Cullinan now has a massive wheelbase measuring 3295 mm (129.7 inches) and an imposing overall length of 6357 mm (250.2 inches).

Klassen has listed the very first one on Mobile.de for a cool €1.8 million, which works out to an eye-watering $2.08M at current exchange rates. To put that sum into perspective, a standard Rolls-Royce Cullinan kicks off at $325,000 in the United States before you start adding the plethora of optional items available for the world’s most luxurious SUV.

You’ll be getting more than just a stretched Cullinan as the opulent SUV is armored and benefits from level 7 ballistic protection although you can upgrade to level 9. To make it worth your while, the company will also throw in a partition wall, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, LED ambient lighting, and a multimedia center. According to the listing on Mobile.de, you’ll be able to play around with “all relevant functions” by using an iPhone.

Bear in mind the Rolls-Royce Cullinan hasn’t been converted yet to the long-wheelbase specification, with Klassen saying it will take six months to complete the job after placing an order.

Source: Klassen / Mobile.de