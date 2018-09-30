If you’re a fan of the brand new cabin Mercedes has developed for the A-Class hatchback and sedan, you are probably going to like the B-Class’ interior as well. The reason for that is because the cars will share most of the bits and pieces, which isn’t all that surprising for someone who knows a thing or two about how the automotive industry works. This new teaser video shows familiar goodies, including the MBUX infotainment system with a pair of 10.25-inch screens.

With this being an MPV, it comes as no surprise Mercedes is once again showing the modularity of the rear bench by demonstrating all three seats can be folded individually. From the LED ambient lighting to the design of the air vents, everything is heavily inspired by the two A-Class models. It’s actually a good thing since the company’s new array of compact models have been praised for their state-of-the-art cabins with an unprecedented level of technology crammed inside.

All will be revealed in a day from tomorrow as Mercedes has announced plans to introduce the next-generation B-Class on the first press day of the Paris Motor Show. The B-Class Electric Drive won’t be making a comeback as its role in the lineup will be occupied by the EQ B our colleagues at InsideEVs caught on camera just the other day.

The 2019 B-Class will be Mercedes’ third compact car from the new generation, with an additional six to follow in the years to come. Some of the future models include a new CLA (likely without a Shooting Brake this time), a next-gen GLA, and a GLB boxy crossover expected to also be offered with seven seats.

Video: Mercedes-Benz