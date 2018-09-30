Hennessey isn’t really a new name when it comes to making ridiculously powerful builds. Just last month, the company showed off its 1,600-horsepower Venom F5 in the Monterey Week, which is rumored to set a top speed of 311 milers per hour – something we have yet to see.

Among the builds that the company make, the VelociRaptor is among the most compelling in our books. Why? Well, a 6x6 pickup truck that puts out 602 hp and costs around $394,000.

Apparently, the aftermarket company is up to something similar to what they did in the VelociRaptor – a 600-hp Lincoln Navigator, which has essentially the same engine. Of note, this is the first time that the 2018 Navigator gets an aftermarket upgrade.

To increase the power from 450 hp to 600 hp, Hennessey modified the airflow through the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine. If you wish to get the upgrade package, it will include engine management computer software upgrades, high-flow air induction system, stainless steel exhaust system, and a large front-mounted intercooler system with a blow-off valve. Hennessey will also throw-in three years worth of warranty or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

After these upgrades, the Hennessey Navigator will be capable of doing a 0-60 miles-per-hour run in just 4.8 seconds and can run a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds. Those numbers are impressive, mind you, considering how huge the Navigator is. Additional performance upgrades are also available, which include Hennessey forged monoblock wheels, lowered suspension, and Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers and 15.1-inch brake rotors.

If you like what Hennessey has done with the Navigator, you might want to place your order real fast as the company will be offering only 200 examples of it for exclusivity. Watch the Hennessey Navigator on the video above as it went through a dyno test.

Source: Hennessey