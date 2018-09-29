Have you spent so much time on the internet that you saw something so odd yet strangely satisfying? I’m talking about popping pimples, cat videos, talking dogs, and taxi drag races. We just discovered the latter in this latest video from U.K.’s CarWow.

Now, we all know that taxis aren’t the fastest things on the planet; they aren’t those who could blow your mind in a standing quarter mile. They are basically made to bring you from point A to point B safely. But really, which would win between an electric London taxi, a Prius, and a Ford Galaxy?

Before you watch the video above, let me give you a quick tale of the tape between these three passenger-hauling vehicles.

The TX eCity Vista, which is part of the London EV Company (partly owned by Geely that also owns Volvo) is pure electric and is capable of producing up to 100 kilowatts (134 horsepower). It weighs 4,916 pounds, which is quite a handful and expected because you know how heavy those EV batteries can be.

The Toyota Prius, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.8-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor. Combined, it can produce up to 122 hp, which is more than enough to pull its four-door sedan body type that’s a favorite among Uber drivers in the U.K.

Lastly, the Ford Galaxy is an MPV that’s a mainstay among private hire mini-cab companies in the U.K. like Addison Lee. It can churn out around 150 hp from its 2.0L TDCi diesel engine but is fairly the largest among three cars.

Now, who won among the three taxis? Watch the video. And also, don’t forget to watch the other tests after the drag race, so you would know which is the best type of taxi of them all.

Tip: Be patient about the drag race. The fastest among the three finished the standing quarter-mile race in 16.7 seconds.

Source: CarWow via Youtube