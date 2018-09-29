After putting the spotlight on its smallest crossover yesterday with the unveiling of the Arona TGI, SEAT is now turning its attention towards its largest high-riding model. Unveiled earlier this month, the Tarraco is essentially Spain’s take on the Skoda Kodiaq and this is more evident now courtesy of an extended photo gallery attached below.

In typical SEAT fashion, the Tarraco looks a bit sharper on the outside than its VAG counterpart and that should lure in younger families in need of something a bit more exciting than the rather bland Kodiaq. Interestingly, the new arrival in the company’s growing lineup paves the way for a fresh design direction we’ll be seeing in the years to come, including on the next-generation Leon due sometime in 2019.

See the original reveal: SEAT Tarraco Debuts To Carry More Folks In Spanish Style

Like the equivalent Skoda and the heavily VW Tiguan / Tiguan Allspace, the new Tarraco will be available with a choice between five or seven seats. Customers won’t have an issue figuring out which trim to go for as there will only be two: Style and the fancier Xcellence. Standard across the range is LED lighting, with everything on the outside and inside benefitting from light-emitting diodes.

The engine range is also quite simple, with 150-hp 1.5-liter and 190-hp 2.0-liter gasoline units joined by a 2.0-liter diesel offered with 150 hp and 190 hp. Depending on what you want and based on selected engine, the large SUV is available with front- and all-wheel drive, a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG.

Positioned above the compact Ateca, the new midsize crossover billed as being the company’s flagship model was a joint effort between teams at home in Martorell and Wolfsburg in Germany. It will celebrate its public debut next week at the Paris Motor Show and is scheduled to go on sale early 2019.

Photos: SEAT