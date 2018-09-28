We last saw the 2019 Ssangyong Korando out testing back in June. The company offers a slew of crossovers with the Korando in desperate need of a refresh. While we have new spy photos of the vehicle, details remain scarce. The latest photos show the Korando testing its towing capacity. There is also a gaggle of measuring instruments rigged to the wheels. We don’t know how far along Ssangyong is in the Korando’s development.

While design remains a mystery, a handful of pervious concepts do provide an idea of what the new Korando could look like. From what few details we can see, the 2019 Korando looks like a cross between the e-SIV EV Concept from earlier this year, which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, and the XAVL Concept from 2017. The new Korando’s styling is vastly different than the outgoing model.

While the new Korando may steal a few design cues from the e-SIV EV Concept, the concept gives us a hint at a future powertrain – electric. Once the new Korando hits the road, the Korando EV will follow. However, until the EV model is ready, customers will have two engines to choose from – a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 1.6-liter diesel engine, both of which are new powertrains.

The EV powertrain could be based on the e-SIV EV Concept’s powertrain. That was a 188-horsepower (140-kilowatt) electric motor paired with a 61.5 kWh battery. It provided 200-280 miles (320-450 kilometers) on a single charge, which is on par with others in the segment.

The Korando is the first of several refreshes coming to the Ssangyong lineup. The Korando and Korando EV will debut soon – possibly as soon as next year. A refreshed Tivoli crossover will get a substantial facelift in 2020 followed by a Rexton update in 2022.

