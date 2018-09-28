If you're a fan of badges and black trim, these four editions are right up your alley.
Ford showed up to the 2018 Texas State Fair with a few surprises in its SUV lineup. The company has four new special edition models – two for the Explorer and two for the Expedition – to tempt buyers into showrooms. And since the announcement took place at the 2018 Texas State Fair, you better believe your ten-gallon Stetson hat that one of them is a Texas Edition.
We’re not sure slapping a Texas Edition badge to a new Ford Expedition really changes the circumstances for which it’s used, but now you can buy one. The Texas Edition is available on the 2019 Expedition Limited, which aside from the special badge on the liftgate also adds 22-inch wheels and, well, actually that’s it. The Expedition Stealth Edition also gives you 22-inch wheels but adds plenty of black trim to things like the mirrors, light bezels, roof rails, Expedition badges, and yes, the wheels. Inside, black is traded for red stitching to give the sea of darkness a bit of contrast.
Stepping down a notch in size, the Explorer Limited Luxury Edition adds some swank from the higher-trim Platinum model. 20-inch painted aluminum wheels, Nirvana leather seats with Active Motion, upgraded interior trim, and chrome exterior mirror covers are included in the package. Lastly, The Explorer Desert Copper Edition also adds 20-inch wheels (polished instead of painted) and chrome mirror covers, but livens up the interior with copper highlights and stitching on black leather.
Ford doesn’t mention if these special editions will be limited production, but considering the demand for SUVs we suspect the company will build as many as people want. The changes are by no means revolutionary, but they do add a bit of interest to Ford’s large SUV lineup.
Source: Ford
FORD UNVEILS FOUR SPECIAL-EDITION SUVS TO CONTINUE RECORD SALES SURGE
At State Fair of Texas, Ford unveils new options for SUV drivers with four special-edition 2019 SUVs available in the United States – Expedition Stealth Edition, Expedition Texas Edition, Explorer Limited Luxury Edition AND Explorer Desert Copper Edition
Ford SUV sales on pace to set another record year in 2018 following 28 percent growth over the past six years; Ford Expedition sales lead the charge with a 70 percent year-over-year spike in August; nearly one in four Expeditions sold in the United States is sold in Texas
Ford seeing increasing demand for high series SUVs; sales of all-new Platinum Expedition are up 117 percent compared to last year and account for 41 percent of Expedition retail sales growth through August
DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2018 – Everything is bigger in Texas, including the appetite for sport utility vehicles. While demand for Ford SUVs is climbing across the United States, drivers from El Paso to Houston continue to show why the Lone Star State is so crucial to automakers’ SUV portfolios.
Celebrating its position as the best-selling vehicle brand in Texas, Ford unveiled to crowds at the State Fair of Texas four new special-edition models designed to give buyers of large SUVs more options in the vehicles they love.
Expedition sales in Texas – Ford’s biggest market for large SUVs – represent nearly 25 percent of retail sales nationally and outnumber combined sales in Florida and California, the second- and third-largest Expedition markets.
“Texans love their SUVs and these four special-edition models were created very much with them in mind,” said Craig Patterson, large SUV marketing manager at Ford. “Each of these vehicles is a proof point that Ford takes seriously the need to continuously freshen an SUV lineup that is so popular with so many.”
All four new special-edition models shown at the State Fair of Texas are available for order later this year. They are:
Expedition Stealth Edition features gloss-black accessories for a cool yet upscale appearance over the current Limited series. It rolls on 22-inch premium black-painted aluminum wheels and includes continuously controlled damping. Gloss-black features include grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate appliqué, rear bumper skid plate and hitch cover, headlamp housing, fog lamp bezels and taillamp housing. Black “Expedition” badging adorns the front, while the tailgate features a black “Limited” badge. Door handles are body color, and red interior stitching accents the interior
Expedition Texas Edition adds 22-inch wheels and new Texas Edition badging to build upon the existing Special Edition Package available for Limited models that already offers a collection of features to make hauling, towing and parking easier. These include the Cargo Package, Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package and enhanced active park assist
Explorer Limited Luxury Edition offers available appearance upgrades on the Limited series. Explorer owners can opt for 20-inch premium painted machined aluminum wheels, multi-contour seats with Active Motion®, Nirvana leather seats with micro-perforation, an upgraded leather steering wheel, door trim with leather inserts and chrome mirror caps
Explorer Desert Copper Edition upgrades an XLT model to include 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, chrome mirror caps, Ebony Black leather-trimmed first- and second-row seats and door trim panel. The interior features copper highlights and stitching and Ebony Black vinyl third-row seats with copper accents
By expanding choices in its large SUV lineup, Ford looks to continue offering more of the vehicles that consumers say they want. More and more drivers are turning away from traditional sedans in favor of larger trucks and SUVs that offer more space, amenities and capability. A 2017 Ford report found that millennials are beginning to move to the suburbs and buy larger SUVs.
Last year, Ford set a sales record when it closed 2017 with nearly 800,000 SUVs sold. In the past six years, Ford has grown its North American SUV sales by 28 percent, hitting a number of milestones across its lineup of SUV nameplates:
Edge recorded best-ever total annual sales of nearly 143,000 vehicles
Escape recorded best-ever total annual sales of more than 300,000 vehicles
Explorer recorded its best sales year in more than a decade with 238,056 SUVs sold