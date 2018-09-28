Ford showed up to the 2018 Texas State Fair with a few surprises in its SUV lineup. The company has four new special edition models – two for the Explorer and two for the Expedition – to tempt buyers into showrooms. And since the announcement took place at the 2018 Texas State Fair, you better believe your ten-gallon Stetson hat that one of them is a Texas Edition.

“People want SUVs, they’ve told us that,” said Craig Patterson, Ford’s large SUV marketing manager. “Whether an adventure-minded individual, a couple who needs room to haul home improvement supplies, or a family loading up for a trip across the country, SUVs are in demand. Ford wants to have an SUV available that caters to any circumstance.”

We’re not sure slapping a Texas Edition badge to a new Ford Expedition really changes the circumstances for which it’s used, but now you can buy one. The Texas Edition is available on the 2019 Expedition Limited, which aside from the special badge on the liftgate also adds 22-inch wheels and, well, actually that’s it. The Expedition Stealth Edition also gives you 22-inch wheels but adds plenty of black trim to things like the mirrors, light bezels, roof rails, Expedition badges, and yes, the wheels. Inside, black is traded for red stitching to give the sea of darkness a bit of contrast.

Stepping down a notch in size, the Explorer Limited Luxury Edition adds some swank from the higher-trim Platinum model. 20-inch painted aluminum wheels, Nirvana leather seats with Active Motion, upgraded interior trim, and chrome exterior mirror covers are included in the package. Lastly, The Explorer Desert Copper Edition also adds 20-inch wheels (polished instead of painted) and chrome mirror covers, but livens up the interior with copper highlights and stitching on black leather.

Ford doesn’t mention if these special editions will be limited production, but considering the demand for SUVs we suspect the company will build as many as people want. The changes are by no means revolutionary, but they do add a bit of interest to Ford’s large SUV lineup.

Source: Ford