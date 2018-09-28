Veteran automotive journalist Tony Swan passed away on September 27, at the age of 78. Tony spent years living with cancer, but never let the disease stop him from doing the work he loved.

The self-described “Minnesota boy” kicked off his career at the Saint Paul Pioneer Press, where he was tasked with covering sports for his home-state newspaper. Tony’s coverage of auto racing would eventually lead him to a job at Competition Press. (The publication later morphed into Autoweek.) While Tony also had stints at Cycle World, Popular Mechanics, and other publications, it was his time at Motor Trend and later Car and Driver that cemented him as one of the greats in automotive journalism.

But Tony was not only a writer; he was also a racer who competed in dozens of 24-hour racing events and held multiple Sports Car Club of America divisional championship titles. Tony’s passion for competition bled into his work, and he won a Ken Purdy award from the International Motor Press Association (IMPA) for his 2003 story “The 24 Hours of Dudenhofen.” (Read it. You won’t regret it.)

Despite battling cancer, Tony never seemed to slow down. He continued to participate in automotive media events and competitive auto racing almost up until the very end of his life. No doubt, Tony lived a full life, and his mark on the automotive community will survive for decades to come.

Click over to Car and Driver to read Rich Ceppos’ heartfelt obituary to his friend, colleague, and teammate, Tony Swan.

Photo: Swan Drives