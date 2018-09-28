The Stinger ushered in a somewhat sporty new era for the Kia brand. In the range-topping GT trim, it was one of the first truly competitive performance cars from the South Korean manufacturer. Now with more of Kia’s lineup getting an overhaul – kicking off with cars like the Forte sedan – a more performance-oriented future could be in view. Just don’t expect anything on par with Hyundai’s N sub-brand.

In an interview with the publication Autocar, development boss Albert Biermann, said Kia isn’t chasing Hyundai in the performance segment. Kia’s "GT" spec cars will sit at the top of the range, and like the Stinger, they won’t be hardcore track toys like Hyundai’s N sub-range.

"For Kia, it is not the decision to enter with high-performance cars," said Biermann in the interview. "We did it with Hyundai N but there’s a clear decision not to with Kia, and GT needs to be a reasonable package."

"With the Ceed GT now, the minute you go high-performance, you need to work at a race track, and then the costs go up and the business case gets very challenging," continued Biermann. "Doing that next step is not an easy step."

But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean Kia won’t be offering go-fast versions of its existing models. Alongside the Stinger, the new Forte will get a more-aggressive GT trim. Our spy photographers already captured the sporty model, which should share a number of similarities with its sibling the Hyundai Elantra Sport.

It won’t be long before we see the Kia Forte GT in the flesh. Expect the sporty sedan to make its debut later in the year. Our best guess would be for it to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

Source: Autocar