After reading Motor1.com's recently published First Drive of the new 2019 Nissan Altima, you might be tempted to check one out at your local dealer soon. Now, Nissan is revealing just how much you should expect to pay for the new sedan. Prices now start at $23,750 for the front-wheel-drive S trim, versus a base cost of $23,260 for the 2018 model. The Altima is available with all-wheel drive for the first time, and this system takes the entry-level grade to $25,100.

Even base trims of the Altima now come standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth support for its 8-inch infotainment system. The driver gets an eight-way power adjustable seat. Plus, there's a big boost in active safety with standard automatic emergency braking, intelligent forward collision warning, and rear door alert.

Buyers can also add an optional Nissan Safety Shield 360 system that includes pedestrian detection for the automatic emergency braking system, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. For even more high-tech help, the range-topping Premium trim comes standard with the Intelligent Around View Monitor.

Nissan updates its 2.5-liter four-cylinder to produce 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (244 Newton-meters), instead of 179 hp (134 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) from the version in the previous generation. For a starting price of $29,150 on the SR trim, customers can get the company's new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with variable compression that makes 248 hp (185 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm), and this powerplant is only available on front-wheel-drive Altimas.

If a buyer wants all the bells and whistles, the Edition One is available at launch. It takes the range-topping Platinum trim and adds 19-inch wheels, a trunk lip spoiler, and illuminated door sill plates. Buyers also get three years of access to the Nissan Concierge service.

The 2019 Altima arrives at dealers on October 3. The table below lists full pricing for it, and these figures don't include the $895 destination charge.

Model Engine/Drive MSRP Altima S 2.5-liter / FWD $23,750 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / FWD $25,100 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / FWD $27,930 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / FWD $29,840 USD Altima Platinum 2.5-liter / FWD $31,780 USD Altima S 2.5-liter / AWD $25,100 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / AWD $26,450 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / AWD $29,280 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / AWD $31,190 USD Altima Platinum 2.5-liter / AWD $33,130 USD Altima SR 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $29,150 USD Altima Platinum 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $34,780 USD Altima Edition ONE 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $35,750 USD

Source: Nissan