A custom Polaris Slingshot complete with a hardtop, flashing lights, and a siren is the newest member of the Miami Police Department's vehicle fleet. Unfortunately, the sporty trike won't be chasing down speeders; instead, the MPD will use it for community outreach.

"This is going to be an icebreaker for us. Kids are going to want to walk up to the car, see it, sit in it and talk to the policeman," Miami's police chief said at the trike's unveiling (watch it below).

Polaris donated the Slingshot to the police, and Whelen Engineering contributed the lights and siren. It also wears a set of Avorza wheels. The trike looks fantastic with the law enforcement livery and should definitely grab the attention of anyone who sees the odd machine. The high-performance rig would probably perform well chasing speeders, too. The clip below shows off the equipment.

Since the Slingshots original launch a few years ago, Polaris has introduced increasingly well-equipped versions of the trike. The latest expansion is the range-topping Grand Touring trim for 2019 that goes for $29,500, versus the base model's nearly $20,000 price. The GT retains the 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 173 horsepower (129 kilowatts) and 166 pound-feet (225 Newton-meters) of torque from the rest of the lineup. However, the new grade gains parts like a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation, new wind deflector, and color-matched rear fender. It also has the hardtop for a modicum of weather protection, even if the partial windshield and lack of doors would cause occupants to get quite wet in inclement weather. The generally sunny weather in Miami should be the ideal environment for this machine.

Source: Miami Police Department via Facebook, Miami PD via Twitter, theautofirm via Instagram