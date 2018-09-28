Stop the presses – there’s a new minivan in town and it’s called the B-Class. Already confirmed for a debut at the Paris Motor Show on Tuesday, the next generation of Mercedes’ posh people-mover has been spotted out and about with 99 percent of the camouflage gone. It looks exactly like you’d expect it to, a rounder and taller A-Class with a more generous greenhouse granting better visibility and allowing more light to enter the cabin.

There’s still a bit of disguise on the headlights and taillights as well as on the badges (as if the prototype could be mistaken for something else), but this is essentially it. Going up against the facelifted BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the third iteration of Mercedes’ smallest minivan seems to be less bulky than its predecessor and it’s also partially thanks to the sleeker headlights and taillights.

We’re afraid those nice dual exhaust tips are there just for décor, but it’s a trend among automakers we’re simply going to have to live with in the years to come. This particular prototype must’ve been a higher-end version considering it had a sunroof and fairly large wheels. There are no shots of the interior, but look no further than the A-Class hatchback and sedan (pictured below) to get an accurate idea of the B-Class’ cabin. There should be a few extra family-friendly features you’d come to expect from a minivan.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, we’re expecting the 2019 B-Class to virtually carry over the engines of the A-Class, so there should be a 1.3-liter gasoline mill in the B160, B180, and B200 with 107 hp, 134 hp, and 161 hp, respectively. The B220 will reward you with a larger 2.0-liter rated at 188 hp while the B250 will up the power ante to 221 hp. On the diesel side, the B180d model will come with a 1.5-liter developing 114 hp.

Mercedes will have the 2019 B-Class on display beginning with next Tuesday where the minivan will share the spotlight in Paris with the new AMG A35 4Matic, GLE, and the EQC. Another one of Daimler’s brands, Smart, will also be in France to show off the Forease concept.

Video: walkoARTvideos / YouTube