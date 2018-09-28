While we’re scratching our heads to figure out what sort of R8 will be introduced next week at the Paris Motor Show, Audi is taking us by surprise with the unveiling of the SQ2. We were expecting the punchy crossover to debut soon, but without any teasers revealed, we figured it wouldn’t be in France’s capital. It turns out we were wrong as the spicy S version of the company’s smallest crossover is here, complete with 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.

If these output numbers ring a bell, it’s because the SQ2 borrows the S3’s turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. In the feisty crossover, the TFSI unit is good enough to enable a sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and a top speed electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). As you’d come to expect from an S-badged Audi, the four-cylinder mill sends its power to all four wheels, with the Quattro system being linked to a dual-clutch, seven-speed S Tronic gearbox.

Equipped with either 18- or 19-inch wheels, the new Audi SQ2 rides 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) lower than the lesser models thanks to a stiffer sports suspension making the petite crossover more agile around the corners. Being the range-topping model, it makes perfect sense the vehicle has been fitted with a more generous array of standard equipment, including LED headlights and taillights.

With great power comes great responsibility, so Audi decided to fit the SQ2 with bigger 340-mm front and 310-mm brakes, with the S-labeled brake calipers optionally available in red instead of the standard black finish. You also get the fancy digital instrument cluster with an S-specific start screen reminding you every time you fire up the engine it’s more than just a run-of-the-mill Q2.

We shall see the SQ2 at the Paris Motor Show beginning with next Tuesday when Audi will also take the wraps off that mysterious R8. By the way, we’re inclined to believe it’s a race car rather than the road-going R8 facelift.

Source: Audi