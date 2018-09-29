Following its online reveal last week, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic has been spotted out in the real world by our pals at Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog. Unlike the striking yellow shade of the car depicted in the official images, this production-ready prototype is dressed in a less appealing Denim Blue coat you’ll also be able to order for the lesser models of the A-Class range.

Interestingly, the hot hatch’s contrasting dark yellow side stripes on the bottom of the doors are indicating the version in question might be a fancy Edition 1. As you are probably aware by now, Mercedes is selling these for a limited period of only 12 months and usually, these cars come with significantly more standard equipment for those willing to pay the premium.

An A35 4Matic in the Edition 1 flavor would effectively be the most expensive A-Class money can buy. Needless to say, that’s a temporary title as the A45 will be pricier, not to mention the already confirmed A45 S set to arrive further down the line.

It’s worth mentioning that while the A-Class hatchback will not be sold in the United States, the sedan will arrive for the 2019 model year. It’s probably safe to assume the already spied and rendered A35 Sedan will be heading to the U.S., quite possibly for the 2020MY. Technical specifications should mirror those of the hatch, so look for a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) from 5,800 rpm and a maximum torque of 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) granted at 3,000 rpm. In the hatch, output is channeled to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Should you want something a bit more stylish than the A35 and A45 hatchbacks, there’s a good chance the next-generation CLA will be available in these 35 and 45 AMG versions.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog