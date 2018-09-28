The fullsize luxury sedan segment opens a wide array of opportunities for those willing to dig deeper into their pockets to tick a lot of boxes on the extensive options list. Case in point, you can add thousands of dollars’ worth of extra goodies on a 7 Series to configure the luxobarge exactly as you want it, be it with an optional package and/or a fancy paint.

As you have probably guessed by now, this is far from being an entry-level version of Bavaria’s flagship model. It’s a 740i in the long wheelbase specification equipped with the M Sport Package, but what makes it stand out it’s the special Wildberry paint from the Individual catalog. It’s worth mentioning this is not a paint reserved only for BMWs as those with the means to go beyond the 7 Series can have it on a Rolls-Royce. The color has been around for a while and can be had for an assortment of models, including the current-generation M3.

To make the car a bit more special than the others, the 7 Series has been ordered with the optional Shadowline replacing all of the shiny chrome pieces of trim on the outside with a more elegant black finish, including for the so-called “hockey stick.” The 21-inch wheels in a two-tone look round off the upgrades on the outside.

Unfortunately, the cabin doesn’t quite match the pizzazz of the exterior. BMW combined the Merino leather upholstery with a wood trim and threw in the Executive Lounge configuration for the rear seats, but it’s not really all that special, is it?

If you plan on getting a 7 Series in the foreseeable future, you might want to wait a while as the stately sedan will be going through a mid-cycle refresh pretty soon. Spy shots have shown the facelifted version will get a more imposing kidney grille and reworked lights, plus some other changes not visible yet in spy shots.

Photos: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors / Facebook