At the Rennsport Reunion, Porsche pulled the sheet off a modern classic: the 935. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because it once adorned the backside of a successful Porsche racer dubbed "Moby Dick." This new model pays homage to the long-tailed legend from the late '70s with a curvaceous rear all its own, and celebrates Porsche’s 70th anniversary at the same time.

Underneath the dramatic steel and carbon fiber bodywork is a 911 GT2 RS. The added lightness keeps the curb weight at a featherlight 3,042 pounds (1,379 kilograms), and a handful of tasteful retro cues have been applied throughout. The red dish wheels are especially sexy, and the 911 RSR-derived side mirrors and 908-inspired exhaust tips are subtle nods to past legends. Even the cabin gets a throwback look; a laminated wood shifter from the 911 GT3 R carry over here.

Of course, Porsche didn’t keep things completely stock under the hood; the 935 sports a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six producing 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts). All that power comes paired to a seven-speed PDK gearbox (sorry, manual purists), with electronic upgrades like stability control, a data logger, and even air conditioning.

You might have already guessed it, but the 935 won’t be street legal. Porsche says it’s intended for track junkies only. It only comes with one seat standard (but a second seat can be added as an option), and just 77 examples will be offered worldwide. Porsche hasn’t divulged details on U.S. pricing, but buyers in Europe can snag this rare Porsche for €700,000 (approx. $814,000).

"This spectacular car is a birthday present from Porsche Motorsport to fans all over the world," says Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars. "Because the car isn’t homologated, engineers and designers didn’t have to follow the usual rules and thus had freedom in the development."

Source: Porsche