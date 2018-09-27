The three-pointed star has officially dropped ‘Project’ from the vehicle's name.
Mercedes-AMG’s hypercar is a project no more, as the long-awaited gasoline-electric hybrid sports car will simply go by the name ‘One.’ The news comes as little shock, given that the car’s new name was reported on earlier in the day. Now, however, Mercedes-AMG is officially acknowledging the name change.
Along with the new designation, Mercedes-AMG is also sharing more information about the One’s aerodynamic capabilities, which includes a two-stage rear wing with multiple parts that are designed to maximize the car’s downforce in race mode.
With an expected top-speed of more than 218 mph (351 km/h), the One relies on a 671-horsepower (500-kilowatt) turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 and four electric motors to push out a total of more than 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). The gas-fed engine is said to spin to a sky-high 11,000 rpm, and will need to be rebuilt every 31,070 miles (50,000 kilometers).
Additionally, Mercedes announced that those lucky enough to get their hands on a One will be able to keep track of the vehicle’s development progress courtesy of a new mobile showroom located in Munich. Dubbed “The Future of Driving Performance,” the custom-built trailer provides future One owners the opportunity to sit in the vehicle's cockpit and bear witness to its various optional extras. Mercedes-AMG further adds to the experience by equipping the mobile showroom with a coffee bar and lounge.
We expect even more information about the Mercedes-AMG One to be announced at next week’s Paris auto show. Regardless of what we learn next, it doesn’t change the fact that all 275 of the Mercedes-AMG Ones earmarked for production have been claimed.
In the run-up to the Paris Motor Show 2018, the performance and sports car brand announces the name of the future hypercar: Mercedes-AMG ONE. The name stands for the highest automotive ambition: to bring Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road. Mercedes-AMG ONE will be the pinnacle of the model portfolio and the absolute top-of-the-line model – as is logically referenced by the One. With intensive testing having been ongoing for months in England on high-performance test stands and race tracks, Mercedes-AMG now presents the latest development status of an outstanding technical feature: the active aerodynamics.
The active aerodynamics, which is currently undergoing wind tunnel testing, features a multi-part, two-stage extendable rear wing for maximum downforce in race mode. Nowhere is better knowledge of aerodynamics to be found than in the top tier – the experts at the high-performance subsidiaries in Affalterbach, Brackley and Brixworth are working across borders on just one goal: to bring racing technology to life in a street-legal vehicle.
Mobile showroom documents the latest development status
Future Mercedes-AMG ONE customers can now obtain comprehensive information on the development progress of the vehicle. In an exclusive, mobile showroom entitled "The Future of Driving Performance", Mercedes-AMG showcases the latest status of the hypercar, including a chance to sit in the cockpit, along with a demonstration of the individual equipment options. This is made possible by a custom-built trailer with extendable sides.
This creates a mobile customer showroom with vehicle display, coffee bar, lounge and various information elements, such as touch screen animations, material samples and color examples. The contents are regularly updated and supplemented. The information on offer is rounded off by video documentation and interviews. The show truck is now available for the first time to Mercedes-AMG ONE customers in the grounds of the Munich Mercedes-Benz branch.