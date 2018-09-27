Mercedes-AMG’s hypercar is a project no more, as the long-awaited gasoline-electric hybrid sports car will simply go by the name ‘One.’ The news comes as little shock, given that the car’s new name was reported on earlier in the day. Now, however, Mercedes-AMG is officially acknowledging the name change.

Along with the new designation, Mercedes-AMG is also sharing more information about the One’s aerodynamic capabilities, which includes a two-stage rear wing with multiple parts that are designed to maximize the car’s downforce in race mode.

With an expected top-speed of more than 218 mph (351 km/h), the One relies on a 671-horsepower (500-kilowatt) turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 and four electric motors to push out a total of more than 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). The gas-fed engine is said to spin to a sky-high 11,000 rpm, and will need to be rebuilt every 31,070 miles (50,000 kilometers).

Additionally, Mercedes announced that those lucky enough to get their hands on a One will be able to keep track of the vehicle’s development progress courtesy of a new mobile showroom located in Munich. Dubbed “The Future of Driving Performance,” the custom-built trailer provides future One owners the opportunity to sit in the vehicle's cockpit and bear witness to its various optional extras. Mercedes-AMG further adds to the experience by equipping the mobile showroom with a coffee bar and lounge.

We expect even more information about the Mercedes-AMG One to be announced at next week’s Paris auto show. Regardless of what we learn next, it doesn’t change the fact that all 275 of the Mercedes-AMG Ones earmarked for production have been claimed.