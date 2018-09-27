The 2019 Chevy Silverado is a highly configurable truck. It comes in eight different trim levels, with six different engine options (both gas and diesel), and three different transmissions. But even with all of those options available out of the box, Chevy wants consumers to customize their pickups even further.

Today the bowtie brand debuted its new catalog of Silverado accessories, along with four cool concept trucks that help visualize those new elements in the metal. The accessory list includes things like step kits, tonneau covers, illuminated bowtie emblems, cargo bed storage boxes, brake systems, and suspension lift kits.

"With a full catalog of accessories and performance parts, we offer exponentially more ways for customers to build their ideal truck," said Hugh Milne, Silverado marketing manager. "And, unlike certain aftermarket components, these are designed, engineered and validated to the same engineering standards as the Silverado itself, and backed by Chevrolet."

Silverado High Country Concept

The first of the four concepts is the Silverado High Country with the aforementioned Chevy accessories. Visually, it features unique bronze accents on the grille and 22-inch wheels, as well as an illuminated bowtie up front, a two-inch suspension lift, a cat-back dual exhaust system, and a cold-air intake. This concept will be on display at the State Fair of Texas through October 21st.

Silverado LTZ Concept

Next-up is the Silverado LTZ. Unlike its factory-fitted counterpart, this one wears unique 22-inch chrome wheels, an illuminated black bowtie emblem, chrome assist steps, all-weather floor liners, and a rear-seat entertainment system. In terms of performance, the 5.3-liter engine benefits from an upgraded cold-air intake, a cat-back exhaust, and six-piston Brembo brakes up front.

Silverado RST Off Road Concept

Arguably the most-rugged of the quartet, the Silverado RST Off Road concept is loaded to the brim with off road accessories. Finished in a Cajun Red paint job, the concept comes with a two-inch lift, a new Off Road Appearance package, a sport bar, off-road assist steps, and a roll-up tonneau cover. The 40-inch LED light bar in the bed, and accent lights on the hood come from Baja Designs. This concept comes powered by a 5.3-liter V8 with a cold-air intake equipped.

Silverado RST Street Concept

The RST Street Concept is essentially the polar opposite of the Off Road Concept. It has a lowered suspension system and body-side graphics that give it a more aggressive. The 22-inch wheels are finished in a high-gloss black finish, and the grille, mirror caps, and door handles are all finished in a black carbon fiber trim. The 5.3-liter V8 benefits from a two-piece Borla exhaust system.

Buyers interested in taking home any of these accessories can head over to the Chevy website for pricing and option details. The 2019 Silverado starts at $29,795 before options.

Source: Chevrolet