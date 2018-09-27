The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon comes as quite a capable off-roader straight from the factory with parts like a sophisticated four-wheel drive system and locking differentials, but folks who really plan to spend a lot of time on the trails might want to take a look at Mopar's collection of additional upgrades. In a new video, FCA's parts division highlights some of the equipment that can make the Wrangler and even better rock crawler.

Among the major performance additions is a two-inch suspension lift kit. It comes with 2.5-inch diameter Fox monotube shocks and longer front control arms as a way to increase ride height and wheel articulation. This Wrangler also features a set of bead lock wheels with 37-inch tires over them, rather than the Rubicon's stock 33-inch rubber, and this adds about another half-inch of height. Another of these wheels mounts to the tailgate, which requires a reinforcement piece and relocated third brake light.

Damaging the body still might be a concern, so Mopar offers rock rails that double as a step into the Jeep. In case a driver gets really stuck, there's now a winch that's nicely concealed in the front bumper. For a compromise between a hardtop and soft roof, there's an available bikini top that allows in some light but still has coverage to shield occupants from the sun.

Mopar also has some serious upgrades to the Wrangler's illumination. The front bumper gets seven-inch diameter LED lights that emit 8,000 lumens. In addition, five-inch LEDs mount to the top of the fenders that light the trail ahead.

The JL Wrangler is still a relatively fresh sight to dealers, but all of these Mopar accessories are available now. Jeep is also still rolling out variants of the new model. A plug-in hybrid version will arrive in 2020. According to rumors, there will also be a 3.0-liter V6 diesel available eventually.

Source: FCA North America via YouTube