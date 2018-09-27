Ram is adding even more luxury to the already well-appointed Longhorn trim on its Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 pickups with the introduction of the new Ram Rodeo edition. The truck is still capable of heavy hauling even while cossetting occupants in the Southwestern-themed cabin.

When folks step inside the Ram Rodeo Edition, they find a new suede headliner and two-tone leather upholstery in a mix of Black and Cattle Tan dark brown.

There are a few extra touches on the outside of the truck, too. Body-color bumpers provide a handsome appearance, and it comes with side steps. The pickup rides on 20-inch wheels with optional painted pockets, and dualie models have 17-inch polished wheels. The pickups come standard with the rear air suspension, 5th wheel/gooseneck trailer prep package, and a bed-view camera. For an easier time doing work, the Ram Rodeo also has skid plates and a Mopar bed step. The exterior is available in RV Match Walnut Brown, Brilliant Black Crystal, Bright White, Pearl White, Delmonico Red, and Granite Crystal Metallic.

The Ram Rodeo goes on sale in the third quarter of 2018. The package is available on both the Crew Cab and Mega Cab body configurations. Like on the regular Longhorn trim, buyers can pick between a standard 6.4-liter V8 or optional 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six. Depending on the customer's needs, rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations are available.

On the Ram 2500 the new special edition starts at $60,790, versus $54,945 for the standard Longhorn. The version on the 3500 goes for $71,260, instead of $56,045 for the trim without this package.

Source: Ram