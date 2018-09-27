The electrified hot hatch can cover 44 miles (70 kilometers) on electric juice.
Skoda’s teaser campaign for the 2018 Paris Motor Show has been alternating between two RS models, the production-ready Kodiaq RS and the conceptual Vision RS. It’s now the hot hatch’s turn under the spotlight as the Mladá Boleslav automaker has dropped new teaser images as well as some preliminary technical specifications.
Previewing a possible RS version of the Rapid successor, the Vision RS looks decisively sporty and aggressive thanks to the generous use of carbon fiber and the front spoiler lip accompanying a mean bumper with fairly large air intakes. The chunky side skirts and massive wheels corroborated with the large roof-mounted rear spoiler and the big diffuser are also signs Skoda has plans for a much more exciting five-door hatchback compared to the mundane Rapid.
Backing up the athletic look is a punchy powertrain of the plug-in hybrid type. The engineers have combined the Volkswagen’s Group 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine with an electric motor. With a total output of 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts), the Vision RS concept jumps to 62 mph (100 kph) in a decent 7.1 seconds. In the real world, the journey from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 kph) is perhaps more important, and in this case, it takes 8.9 seconds.
Using a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 13 kWh, the electrified hot hatch can travel for up to 44 miles (70 km) without sipping any gasoline. Once depleted, the battery can be fully recharged in two and a half hours from a charging station, but you can also hook it up to any household socket. In addition, the car features an energy recuperation mode that will charge the battery on the go.
We will get to see the Skoda Vision RS in the metal beginning October 2 when the Paris Motor Show will open its doors to the press.
Source: Skoda
Gallery: Skoda Vision RS teasers
THE ŠKODA VISION RS: THE SPORTY FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT
The ŠKODA VISION RS has revealed what’s hiding under its bonnet. The hybrid combination of a TSI engine and electric motor delivers 245 PS of system output.
The ŠKODA VISION RS study features a plug-in hybrid drive combining a 110 kW (150 PS) 1.5 TSI engine with a 75 kW (102 PS) electric motor. They unite to deliver a system output of 180 kW (245 PS), enabling the concept study to accelerate from a standing start to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, and from 80 to 120 km/h in 8.9 seconds.
This compact sports car emits just 33 g of CO2 per kilometre. The car can cover distances of up to 70 km on battery power alone, ensuring zero-emission local driving. The 13 kWh lithium-ion battery takes 2.5 hours to charge at a charging station. Alternatively, the ŠKODA VISION RS study can be plugged into an ordinary home socket or recharged with regenerative braking while in motion.
Yet the electric drive is not the only sustainable solution offered by the VISION RS. The brilliant white paint consists of three layers of special organic components, reflecting heat to reduce the interior temperature.
Numerous black carbon elements affixed to the body – the radiator grille, front and rear spoilers, wing mirrors, side skirts, air inlets and outlets, and rear diffuser – create a distinctive contrast to the white paint. The carbon fibres, made from 100% recycled polyester, have been used extensively throughout the airy interior.
Another example of sustainability is the distinctively centrally positioned sporty steering wheel, similar to those seen in motor racing. It is covered with Sensotec, an innovative synthetic vegan fibre that is produced with great care in accordance with the EU’s Vinyl Plus Programme.