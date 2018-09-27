Skoda’s teaser campaign for the 2018 Paris Motor Show has been alternating between two RS models, the production-ready Kodiaq RS and the conceptual Vision RS. It’s now the hot hatch’s turn under the spotlight as the Mladá Boleslav automaker has dropped new teaser images as well as some preliminary technical specifications.

Previewing a possible RS version of the Rapid successor, the Vision RS looks decisively sporty and aggressive thanks to the generous use of carbon fiber and the front spoiler lip accompanying a mean bumper with fairly large air intakes. The chunky side skirts and massive wheels corroborated with the large roof-mounted rear spoiler and the big diffuser are also signs Skoda has plans for a much more exciting five-door hatchback compared to the mundane Rapid.

Backing up the athletic look is a punchy powertrain of the plug-in hybrid type. The engineers have combined the Volkswagen’s Group 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine with an electric motor. With a total output of 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts), the Vision RS concept jumps to 62 mph (100 kph) in a decent 7.1 seconds. In the real world, the journey from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 kph) is perhaps more important, and in this case, it takes 8.9 seconds.

Using a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 13 kWh, the electrified hot hatch can travel for up to 44 miles (70 km) without sipping any gasoline. Once depleted, the battery can be fully recharged in two and a half hours from a charging station, but you can also hook it up to any household socket. In addition, the car features an energy recuperation mode that will charge the battery on the go.

We will get to see the Skoda Vision RS in the metal beginning October 2 when the Paris Motor Show will open its doors to the press.

Source: Skoda