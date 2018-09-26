In ever increasing acts of padding bottom lines and placating hungry, capitalistic investors, automakers are working double-time to diversify their portfolio with different products in hopes of offering something to the vast majority of consumers. Leave no stone unturned when it comes to maximizing profits. Just this week, Mercedes unveiled the AMG A35 hatchback. It's a hot-hatch for the motoring masses, but you it's unwise to build one or two different body styles on one platform. You see, automakers have to reduce costs while increasing profits – and that means we get some cool variants. Sadly, it's doubtful the A-Class will have as cool of variant as this AMG A35 ute.

Right now, this is nothing but vaporware – wild speculation from the internet ether, but it it does look surprisingly good. It loses all practicality when it comes to a passenger vehicle, but the versatility is tremendous. The rendering keeps AMG's sportier fixings, such as the rear spoiler – now mounted at the back of the cab – and aggressive front end, canards included.

Pair the ute's sporty aesthetics and truck bed with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, and you have a very compelling formula. In the hatch version of the A35, the mill produces a stout 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) sent to all four wheels thanks to all-wheel drive. This allows the hatch version to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.7 seconds. Imagine how much quicker it could be with the rear seats and hatch replaced by an empty truck bed. We see that smile forming across your face.

Mercedes building something as weird and quirky as an A35 ute is next to nothing. Sedans are a dying breed, and while consumers are flocking to crossovers, trucks, and SUVs, they want something larger and formidable. Not something cute and adorable like this A35 mini pickup truck.

Source: X-Tomi Design