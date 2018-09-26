Hide press release Show press release

FIAT BRINGS BACK 500 1957 EDITION

26/09/18



Back by popular demand, the Fiat 500 1957 Edition celebrates iconic Italian style and fun-to-drive dynamics inspired by the original 1957 Fiat Nuova 500

1957 Edition available in hatchback and carbrio configurations with 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, which is now standard across the entire Fiat 500 lineup and delivers 135 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque

Based on Lounge model, which starts at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $19,745, the 1957 Edition package for the Fiat 500 is available for $995

The 500 1957 Edition includes:Three new 16-inch retro-inspired wheel options (White, Green or Blue)

Exterior highlights with vintage elements, such as retro fascia with bright inserts and retro FIAT badging, retro Ivory door-trim panels, White exterior mirrors, two-toned paint with White roof on hatchback models and Black soft top on cabrio models

Three retro-inspired paint colors: Celeste Blue (Retro Light Blue), Chiaro (Light Green) and Bianco Ice (White)

Elegant interior features with Italian style: Ivory door-trim panels and Marrone leather shift boot, Avorio/Marrone leather-wrapped steering wheel and retro "FIAT" badge

Fiat 500 is available in three models: Pop, Lounge and the high-performance Abarth

Fiat 500 starts at $16,245 MSRP – the most affordable turbocharged vehicle in the United States

New Fiat 500 1957 Edition arrives in FIAT studios this fall

September 26, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Celebrating its legendary past, the FIAT brand announced today the new Fiat 500 1957 Edition in both hatchback and cabrio configurations – last available for the 2016 model year. The 1957 Edition highlights the spirit, romance and culture of the FIAT brand by paying homage to the original 1957 Nuova Cinquecento(New 500).

“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500 comes standard with turbocharged power,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA – North America. “The 1957 Edition offers a fun, custom appearance for the iconic Fiat 500.”

Based on the Fiat 500 Lounge model, the 1957 Edition complements its updated iconic silhouette with a vintage look. Consumers will have a choice of three new 16-inch retro-inspired wheel options (White, Green or Blue). Other highlights include a retro fascia with bright inserts and retro FIAT badging. Additional exterior touches include retro Ivory door-trim panels, White exterior mirrors, two-toned paint with a White roof on hatchback models, a Black soft top on cabrio models, and three retro-inspired paint colors: Celeste Blue (Retro Light Blue), Chiaro (Light Green) and Bianco Ice (White).

Continuing the 1957 Edition's vintage look is an Avorio (Ivory) interior environment contrasted with premium Marrone (Brown) leather seats. Avorio accent stitching vertically crosses seatbacks and seat cushions, while detailed stitching at the perimeter underscores the Cinquecento's craftsmanship.

The retro theme continues with Ivory door-trim panels and a Marrone leather shift boot (with manual transmission) that are color-keyed to the leather seats for a harmonious look. An Avorio/Marrone leather-wrapped steering wheel is hand-stitched with Marrone leather on the "inner ring" and features a retro "FIAT" badge. Adding to the retro theme is a uniquely styled key fob.



The Fiat 500 1957 Edition model comes with the standard 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, which features a single turbocharger, twin intercoolers and a sport-tuned exhaust, and delivers 135 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque – 34 more standard horsepower than the previous model. The MultiAir Turbo engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and is available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Similar to all FIAT vehicles, engaging dynamics are essential, and the 1957 Edition includes a driver-selectable "Sport" mode on the instrument panel to unleash a more aggressive driving experience. In Sport mode, the automatic transmission offers a more aggressive shift schedule and throttle map for improved engine responsiveness.

The Fiat 500 1957 Edition package is available for a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995 and will be available in FIAT studios this fall.