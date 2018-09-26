September is nearly over, but Grand Turismo Sport's monthly update is here. If you're still playing this game, the upgrades here are something you shouldn't miss.

There are nine new cars to drive, and they are diverse enough to grab any auto fan's attention. Japanese car enthusiasts can get behind two icons of the 1990s: a 1992 Honda NSX Type R and a 1989 Nissan Fairlady Z twin-turbo coupe (better known to most as the 300ZX. In a weird touch, there's also the 1970 Mazda RX500 concept.

If European wheels are more your style, then there are four new vehicles to drive. The 996-generation 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 and 997-generation 2008 911 GT3 join the game. Motorsport fans can get behind the wheel of a 2011 BMW M3 GT racecar and a 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 by Zagato.

The last two cars are a pair of very different machines from the United States. The 2006 Dodge Viper SRT10 coupe adds a V10-powered sports car to the mix. Conversely, the 1960 Plymouth XNR Ghia Roadster offers a chance to drive an oddly styled one-off.

Players can race these machines around the newly added Fuji Speedway, and portions of the track join the landscapes in the game's photo model. Fuji Speedway measures 2.835 miles (4,563 meters) and has 16 corners. The course is most famous for its long start-finish straight that measures 0.9165 miles (1,475 meters).

For other racing opportunities, there are three new racing events to try out. The Passion of Dr. Wankel is for rotary-powered machines – like the newly added Mazda RX500. Real Circuit Tours is for non-racecars with 395 horsepower or less and takes place on real-world circuits tracks. The Group 1 Cup is specifically for cutting-edge racers like the Toyota TS050. There are also new rounds for the Stars & Stripes, J Sport Meeting, Mercedes AMG Grand Prix, and Gr.3 Endurance Series events.

Source: Gran Turismo, GRAN TURISMO TV via YouTube