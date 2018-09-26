These days it seems like a new apocalypse-certified off-roader pops up on a regular basis. Frankly, it’s a bit unnerving – do these people know something about the future that the rest of us don’t? Canadian-based Roshel Defence Solutions is the latest company to toss its hat into the ring with a very imposing vehicle called the Senator APC, and as you can see, it’s not what you’d call subtle.

“With our new Armored Rescue Vehicle, we didn’t want to create just another regular armored Truck,” said Roman Shimonov, CEO of Roshel Defence Solutions. “We set ourselves a goal to achieve a technical and innovative breakthrough in the field of tactical response vehicles.”

In that realm, we’d say the Senator is a success and not just because it wears a bullet-proof suit of armor. It is technically an armored personnel carrier (APC); as such its steel skin is MIL-spec certified and the glass can withstand .50 caliber rounds. It has a blast-resistant floor too, and when it comes to fighting back the Senator offers various gun ports, escape hatches, and a freaking turret up top that Roshel says can be fitted with “mission-specific equipment and modifications.” It’s probably safe to assume we all know what that means.

Armor isn’t necessarily high-tech, but the equipment inside certainly is. The Senator has something called a CBRN system, which stands for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (yes, nuclear). In short, it’s a self-containing air conditioning and filtration system so no matter what’s happening outside, the 10-12 passengers inside can literally breathe easy.

It can also detect all kinds of gases and radiation levels, and if hell is breaking loose outside, the Senator has all kinds of surveillance systems including thermal imagers, high-resolution cameras, and enough exterior lighting to signal rovers on Mars. If that’s not enough, Roshel says the Senator can be configured multiple ways to include ladders, hydraulic ramps, and plows to mow down zombies clear obstacles out of the SUV's path.

Roshel tells us the Senator is built “on a heavy-duty commercial platform” but stops short of identifying a specific manufacturer. Judging by the photos of the front-seat accommodations, this particular model clearly has Ford interior bits and obviously it’s four-wheel drive, so we’ll guess there’s a Super Duty beneath all the combat-ready gear. That’s reinforced by the 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel under the hood, which presumably is a Powerstroke mill.

As you probably expect, this tactical machine is only available to law enforcement and government agencies, and everything is custom-order so pricing isn't available, but you know it won't be cheap. However, Roshel did tell us that a lesser-equipped civilian version is available for those who have a need and/or desire to be the baddest person on the block. In other words, if you're sick of your neighbor's Rezvani Tank, now you have an answer.

Source: Roshel Defence Solutions