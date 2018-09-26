Hennessey is reiterating its plan for the forthcoming Venom F5 to top 300 miles per hour, and founder John Hennessey thinks 311 mph could be possible eventually.

"Currently our CFD testing and our engineers tell us we need about 1,520 horsepower to break 300," Hennessey told Motor Authority. "I’d like to run 500 kph. Which is 311 and change."

The challenge is finding a place to reach these speeds. The runway Kennedy Space Center is only long enough to hit around 280 mph in Hennessey's estimation. He figures the company would need to shutdown a long stretch of highway similar to Koenigsegg's use of an empty Nevada road from the Agera RS' 277.9 mile-per-hour (444.6 kilometer-per-hour) record run.

A record attempt is still at least a year away. Hennessey will begin testing a Venom F5 prototype in 2019, and high-speed testing won't begin until late in the year.

During Monterey Car Week, Hennesey revealed the Venom F5's amazing engine. It's a twin-turbo 7.6-liter V8 that makes 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kilowatts) and 1,300 pound-feet (1,762 Newton-meters) of torque. The block is billet aluminum with steel cylinder sleeves. The engine will sit in a Hennessey-designed chassis, and a carbon fiber body will wrap around it. The company's projections put the vehicle's weight below 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) and give the exterior a drag coefficient of 0.33.

Hennessey will build only 24 units of the Venom F5 at a price of $1.6 million each. Twelve of them are for the United States, and the rest are available to international customers. All of the examples for America have reservations, but there are still seven to order among folks in the rest of the world, according to Motor Authority.

Source: Motor Authority