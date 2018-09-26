These spy photos provide our very first look at the next-gen Honda Fit (or Jazz depending on the market). It looks like big changes are on the way for Honda's little five-door hatchback.

This test mule is under heavy camouflage, and there appear to be extra panels to conceal the vehicle's shape, too. However, we can draw a few conclusions about the new model. The Fit gains new headlights with large, circular projectors and strip across the top that's likely for the turn signals. The design retains the extra window between the A- and B-pillars that allows for better outward visibility.

Like the front, the rear wears lots of camouflage. The covering over taillights indicates a switch to a more horizontal layout, rather than the current design that stretches up the front end.

A new rumor from the Japanese site Car Sensor indicates that the new Fit arrives in the fall of 2019, at least in that market. It'll allegedly ride on a new, wider chassis. At least in Japan, power will possibly come from the 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that's already available in the Civic in some places and produces 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts) in that vehicle. The hybrid variant available in some markets will reportedly get a new, two-motor layout to replace the current single-motor version. Inside, there will purportedly be a more advanced navigation system with traffic information and in-car wi-fi.

The current Fit debuted at the 2014 North American International Auto Show and went on sale for the 2015 model year. The hatchback received a minor refresh for the 2018 model that included Honda's driver assistance suite with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and road departure mitigation.

Source: Carpix, Car Sensor