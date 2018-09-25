You can’t drive this one to your 10-year high school reunion.
Automotive enthusiasm bleeds beyond the garage. Video games, movies and TV, and toys offer ways to experience cars and car culture outside the driver's seat. McLaren is making it a bit easier to display your love of the British supercar maker with new 1:43- and 1:18-scale versions of its 600LT, which joins a growing garage of miniature TSM-Model McLarens for the rest of us.
Developed alongside the life-size model, the TSM-Model 600LT will initially come in the McLaren 600LT’s launch colors – Myan Orange or Chicane Effect grey – with an all-black interior. The details are exquisite on the model with TSM recreating the real car as accurately as possible. Alongside the two launch colors, TSM will offer an array of different liveries.
The TSM 600LT is a far cry from its road-going sibling. The production model, based on the 570S, adds a host of performance upgrades. The 600LT cuts 211.6 pounds (95.98 kilograms) from the 570S, enabling a remarkable dry weight of just 2,749.2 lbs (1,247 kg). It makes 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine. The 600LT stands out from the 570S thanks to an extended front splitter, longer rear diffuser, new side sills, and a fixed wing.
This isn’t the first TSM McLaren model. The 600LT joins 75 other 1:43 scale models in TSM’s collection that includes a litany of other McLaren products that includes production and development cars. The McLaren 720S, Senna, and Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo are all available for pre-order. Several models are sold out with only three available to purchase right now. The 600LT isn’t listed yet.
The 1:43 scale version costs just $85 while the larger 1:18 scale model costs $240. Both are well below the $240,000 starting price of the actual 600LT. So, if you’re on a tight budget, these might be the perfect McLaren models for you.
Source: McLaren
Gallery: McLaren 600LT TSM-Model
