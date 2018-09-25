The Silverado-based truck rips to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds anywhere it damn well pleases.
Here's something we weren't expecting at all, yet in some ways we aren't totally surprised. This apocalypse-busting Chevrolet Silverado called Goliath is the latest creation from Hennessey Performance, and frankly it makes us wonder what might be in the water down in Texas. Not because it's a Silverado Trail Boss with a big lift and an extra drive axle in back, or rather, not just because of that. It also gets the typical Hennessey treatment under the hood, which means a substantial power boost over the normal Chevy truck on which it's based. Translation? This thing isn't just scary looking – it's also scary fast.
How much power are we talking about? Hennessey fits the Goliath 6x6 with its HPE700 6.2-liter supercharged V8 available in other cars, generating 705 horsepower (526 kilowatts) and 675 pound-feet (915 Newton-meters) of torque. In this application the engine has considerably more mass to carry than you'd normally find in one of Hennessey's modified Camaros, but the tuner says Goliath should still reach 60 mph in the mid-four-second range. Ordinarily, we don't think too much about manufacturer statements like that, but this is a serious amount of iron and steel getting shoved forward at a rate roughly equal to a freaking Audi S4. Let that sink in for a moment.
Hennessey doesn't tell us just how much Goliath weighs, but we do know it gets an eight-inch lift kit with a custom bed to accommodate the extra axle. As you'd expect it also uses an all-new rear suspension system to handle the complexity, and it all rolls on BF-Goodrich 37-inch off-road rubber. The tuner also fits special bumpers front and rear along with a rollbar, LED lights, and the requisite Hennessey graphics package. Perhaps most impressive of all is Hennessey's warranty coverage of three years or 36,000 miles. As outrageous as this thing is, the company seems confident it will stand the test of time. There is an optional 808-hp (602-kW) upgrade available that also adds Brembo brakes and a custom interior, but that doesn't come with a warranty.
Then again, if you're willing to pay Hennessey's asking price of $375,000 (yes, $375,000) for this bonkers 6x6 truck, you probably aren't worried about warranties anyway. Only 24 will be built, and Hennessey is keen to tell us they're available for export as well.
Source: Hennessey Performance
Gallery: Hennessey Goliath 6x6
INTRODUCING THE HENNESSEY GOLIATH 6X6
North America’s Leading Automotive Tuner Transforms the All-New 2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Truck into Six-Wheel Drive Off-Road Monster
Sealy, Texas. (September 25, 2018) — Following the success of the company’s VelociRaptor 6X6, the team at Hennessey Performance (HPE) is adding another six-wheel drive truck to their stable of exclusive off-road vehicles: THE HENNESSEY GOLIATH 6X6. Based on the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck, the GOLIATH 6X6 takes the already very capable Trail Boss Z71 model and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level.
“We are very excited to offer our new GOLIATH 6X6 alongside our VELOCIRAPTOR 6X6 truck,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”
As with anything from Hennessey, the first order of business is adding more power. In the case of the GOLIATH 6X6, the factory 6.2L V8 engine is upgraded with the company’s HPE700 Supercharged engine upgrade which includes a 2.9L supercharger system producing 7 psi of boost along with a stainless steel exhaust upgrade producing 705 bhp @ 6,200 rpm and 675 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm. 0-60 mph times are expected to be in the mid 4 second range even with the additional weight of the 6X6 conversion. Additional GOLIATH 6X6 upgrades include:
6X6 Conversion with additional axle, wheels, tires and brakes
All new rear suspension system
Eight-inch lift kit
Custom 6X6 truck bed
Hennessey 20-inch wheels
BFG 37-inch off-road tires
GOLIATH 6X6 & HENNESSEY graphics
Rollbar upgrade
LED lights
Hennessey front and rear bumpers
3 year / 36,000 mile warranty
The base price for the 2019 GOLIATH 6X6 is $375,000, which includes the 2019 Chevy Silverado truck. HPE is also offering the following optional upgrades: 808 bhp stroker motor upgrade, Brembo brake system upgrade and custom interior upgrade. Production is limited to just 24 units and the vehicle is available for export to international markets. The HENNESSEY GOLIATH 6X6 is available directly from Hennessey or from select Chevrolet dealers. For more information, contact Hennessey Performance Engineering at 979.885.1300 or email at sales@hennesseyperformance.com.