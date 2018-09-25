Here's something we weren't expecting at all, yet in some ways we aren't totally surprised. This apocalypse-busting Chevrolet Silverado called Goliath is the latest creation from Hennessey Performance, and frankly it makes us wonder what might be in the water down in Texas. Not because it's a Silverado Trail Boss with a big lift and an extra drive axle in back, or rather, not just because of that. It also gets the typical Hennessey treatment under the hood, which means a substantial power boost over the normal Chevy truck on which it's based. Translation? This thing isn't just scary looking – it's also scary fast.

How much power are we talking about? Hennessey fits the Goliath 6x6 with its HPE700 6.2-liter supercharged V8 available in other cars, generating 705 horsepower (526 kilowatts) and 675 pound-feet (915 Newton-meters) of torque. In this application the engine has considerably more mass to carry than you'd normally find in one of Hennessey's modified Camaros, but the tuner says Goliath should still reach 60 mph in the mid-four-second range. Ordinarily, we don't think too much about manufacturer statements like that, but this is a serious amount of iron and steel getting shoved forward at a rate roughly equal to a freaking Audi S4. Let that sink in for a moment.

Hennessey doesn't tell us just how much Goliath weighs, but we do know it gets an eight-inch lift kit with a custom bed to accommodate the extra axle. As you'd expect it also uses an all-new rear suspension system to handle the complexity, and it all rolls on BF-Goodrich 37-inch off-road rubber. The tuner also fits special bumpers front and rear along with a rollbar, LED lights, and the requisite Hennessey graphics package. Perhaps most impressive of all is Hennessey's warranty coverage of three years or 36,000 miles. As outrageous as this thing is, the company seems confident it will stand the test of time. There is an optional 808-hp (602-kW) upgrade available that also adds Brembo brakes and a custom interior, but that doesn't come with a warranty.

Then again, if you're willing to pay Hennessey's asking price of $375,000 (yes, $375,000) for this bonkers 6x6 truck, you probably aren't worried about warranties anyway. Only 24 will be built, and Hennessey is keen to tell us they're available for export as well.

Source: Hennessey Performance