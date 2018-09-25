Dark red accents for the wheels and brake discs add a little color to the exterior.
Maserati gives the Ghibli a darker look just in time for Halloween with the new Ribelle edition that goes on sale in Europe in October. The Italian brand will only build 200 of the special vehicles. The result of these tweaks is a mighty stylish Italian sedan that should look great for making an entry at a big event.
Ribelle means rebellious in Italian, and the special Ghibli shows its disobedient demeanor by wearing Nero Ribelle mica black paint. To match this look, the 19-inch wheels feature a black finish but with dark red details on the spokes for a subtle touch of color. The brake calipers are also in a shade of crimson to keep the exterior from being too monochromatic.
Inside, ruby-colored leather covers sections of the seats, dashboard, and door panels (see above). In addition, there are black-dyed hides for some color contrast. The center console features Black Piano wood trim, and there's a plaque on it that identifies this car as the Ribelle edition.
As an optional extra, buyers can add the Ribelle Plus package that includes LED Matrix adaptive headlights, laminated privacy glass for better sound insulation in the cabin, Harman Kardon stereo for enjoying music, and an opening sunroof for a little wind in your hair.
The Ribelle edition is available with all of the Ghibli's powertrain choices. This means that customers can choose a gas-fueled 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 345 horsepower (257 kilowatts) or 424 hp (316 kW). There's also a 271-hp, diesel-fueled 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. Regardless of the engine choice, the Ghibli comes with an eight-speed automatic, but buyers can pick between rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.
INTRODUCING THE NEW MASERATI GHIBLI RIBELLE
25/09/18
Limited edition of just 200 cars
Exterior colour in Nero Ribelle mica and special interior and exterior trims
Available with all powerplants: 275 HP diesel and 350 HP and 430 HP petrol
Modena, 25 September 2018 - Maserati further underlines the importance of Ghibli within its range with a new limited edition to be launched by the Trident brand from October. The new Maserati “Ghibli Ribelle”, produced in a limited edition of just 200 cars for the EMEA markets, offers owners exclusive design and elegant interior trims sharing a common denominator: the refined, sophisticated “NeroRibelle” mica colour, which shows off the car’s unique design to exquisite effect.
This new limited edition Ghibli will be available with all of the sports saloon’s three powerplants, the 275 HP V6 turbodiesel and the two petrol options, both twin-turbo V6 delivering 350 HP and 430 HP, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello.
At first sight, the Ghibli’s elegant silhouette acquires a new dimension thanks to the metallic tone of the “Nero Ribelle”colour. A sophisticated shade superlatively coordinated with the exclusive shiny black 19 inch Proteo alloy wheels with contrasting red laser etched details. The brake callipers are red.
The interior of the “Ghibli Ribelle” features two-tone black/red dashboard, black door panels and red central armrest, black leather Sport steering wheel with tone-on-tone stitching, and steering wheel paddle shifters. The sporty seats (with 12 position memories) are in full premium leather, again two-tone in black/red with contrasting stitching, available exclusively for this limited edition.
The uniqueness of the new Ghibli limited edition’s interior is further emphasised by a chromed aluminium badge bearing the legendary Trident combined with the new Ribelle logo. Located on the central console, in Black Piano finish wood, it is clearly visible to all the vehicle’s occupants to establish its unique, exclusive character.
For this Ghibli Ribelle limited edition, Maserati also offers the optional Ribelle Plus package, providing even greater luxury with laminated privacy windows for enhanced thermal and sound insulation, full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights, Harman Kardon premium sound system and opening sunroof.
The “Ghibli Ribelle” limited edition of just 200 cars will be on sale in EMEA region markets from October.
