Maserati gives the Ghibli a darker look just in time for Halloween with the new Ribelle edition that goes on sale in Europe in October. The Italian brand will only build 200 of the special vehicles. The result of these tweaks is a mighty stylish Italian sedan that should look great for making an entry at a big event.

Ribelle means rebellious in Italian, and the special Ghibli shows its disobedient demeanor by wearing Nero Ribelle mica black paint. To match this look, the 19-inch wheels feature a black finish but with dark red details on the spokes for a subtle touch of color. The brake calipers are also in a shade of crimson to keep the exterior from being too monochromatic.

Inside, ruby-colored leather covers sections of the seats, dashboard, and door panels (see above). In addition, there are black-dyed hides for some color contrast. The center console features Black Piano wood trim, and there's a plaque on it that identifies this car as the Ribelle edition.

As an optional extra, buyers can add the Ribelle Plus package that includes LED Matrix adaptive headlights, laminated privacy glass for better sound insulation in the cabin, Harman Kardon stereo for enjoying music, and an opening sunroof for a little wind in your hair.

The Ribelle edition is available with all of the Ghibli's powertrain choices. This means that customers can choose a gas-fueled 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 345 horsepower (257 kilowatts) or 424 hp (316 kW). There's also a 271-hp, diesel-fueled 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. Regardless of the engine choice, the Ghibli comes with an eight-speed automatic, but buyers can pick between rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

Source: Maserati