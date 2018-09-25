The Bugatti Divo is like a Chiron on steroids. Like the Chiron, it has all the elements that make a good hypercar – a 1,479-horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) W16 engine, in particular – only now with one of the most aerodynamically advanced upgrades Bugatti has added to any car. That means it should be as good on the Nürburgring as it is in a straight line.

In anticipation of its eventual on-track appearance, automotive concept designer and custom spec/livery designer Marco van Overbeeke has given the dynamic Divo a few stunning race-ready makeovers. It's our first look at the newest Bug wearing something other than the matte grey and baby blue paint job shown off in Monterey. And it's beautiful.

Our favorite livery is the 1929 Targa Florio homage scheme (pictured above). The Divo wears the matte blue paint job, white accents, Italian flag motif, and emblazoned "10" in the grille stunningly. It's the perfect look to match the 1929 Targa Floria winner that inspired it.

Other amazing options include an army green motif, a black and gold combination, and a white and red scheme with gold-accent wheels. All of the unique looks are in the gallery at the bottom of the page, or you can head over to the artist's Instagram. The artist also works as a custom livery designer for hypercar owners, so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see one of these options on a road-going Divo.

In case you were blinded by the beauty of these renderings, don't forget that the Bugatti Divo comes powered by the same 8.0-liter W16 engine found in the Chiron. That engine sends 1,479 horses to all four wheels, no matter which livery it's wearing. Here's hoping Bugatti takes notes from these renderings when designing other looks for the Divo.

Source: Marco van Overbeeke / Behance