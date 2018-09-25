Hide press release Show press release

World premiere at the MONACO YACHT SHOW 2018

BRABUS 700 WIDESTAR

Exclusive high-performance off-roader

based on the new Mercedes G 63

Twin-turbo V8 with 515 kW / 700 hp peak output and 950 Nm of torque, 0 – 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and 240 km/h top speed. Spectacular widebody and tasteful BRABUS fine leather interior

BRABUS 700 WIDESTAR: That is the exclusive high-performance off-roader based on the new Mercedes G 63 AMG celebrating its world premiere at the MONACO YACHT SHOW 2018. The 4x4 is powered by a four-liter twin-turbo V8 rated at 515 kW / 700 hp (690 bhp) and sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h (149 mph).

Visually, the power off-roader impresses with its thrilling BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody and its 23-inch BRABUS “Platinum Edition” Monoblock hi-tech forged wheels.

Exquisite two-tone BRABUS fine leather appointments give the interior of the cross-country vehicle an even more attractive ambience.

BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com) offers the world’s largest engine tuning program for Mercedes-Benz automobiles. The outstanding quality, daily practicality and durability are backed by the one-of-a-kind three-year or 100,000-kilometer/60,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).

The BRABUS powerplant engineers developed a version of the B40-700 performance upgrade specifically tailored to the new Mercedes G 63 AMG with four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This upgrade is already available for the current AMG E 63 and S 63 models.

They used state-of-the-art test bench technology and extensive test drives on the road and in terrain to develop a performance kit that boosts the power output of the forced-induction eight-cylinder by 85 kW / 115 hp (114 bhp).

The plug-and-play control module is adapted to the electronic engine control unit and provides it with new mapping for injection and ignition, while moderately increasing the boost pressure at the same time. The peak output jumps from stock 430 kW / 585 hp to 515 kW / 700 hp (577 to 690 bhp) at a low 6,100 rpm. Peak torque grows simultaneously from 850 to 950 Nm (627 to 701 lb-ft), on tap between 2,500 and 3,500 rpm. BRABUS recommends high-performance motor oil from technology partner MOTUL.

As an ideal complement to the engine tuning, BRABUS offers a sport exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps for the G 63 AMG. The flaps produce a variable exhaust note ranging from a subtle “Coming Home” mode to a throaty, sporty V8 sound. With two silver or black chrome tailpipes exiting in front of the rear wheels on either side, the stainless exhaust also adds striking visual highlights.

The combination of the ultra-powerful 4.0-liter V8 with the BRABUS B40-700 performance upgrade, the nine-speed SPEEDSHIFT TCT transmission and permanent all-wheel drive delivers driving performance figures that normally seem more realistic for a sports car than an off-roader. From rest, the 4x4 based on the new G 63 shoots to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h (149 mph) to protect the tires.

To be able to shift gears manually using paddle shifters like in Formula 1 racing, BRABUS optionally upgrades the multifunction steering wheel of the G-Class with special ergonomically designed aluminum paddler shifters.

The new BRABUS 700 WIDESTAR also stands out from the crowd visually. The BRABUS designers developed a thrilling new WIDESTAR variant specifically for the new G-Class. It seamlessly continues the globally successful tradition of the BRABUS widebody versions for the earlier generations of the G-Model.

The muscularly sculpted wheel arch flares add ten centimeters to the width of the vehicle body and provide new visual highlights with carefully positioned features. The strikingly styled BRABUS fender attachments at the front and rear axle give the off-roader unmistakable looks from the sides as well. The LEDs integrated into the front and rear WIDESTAR fenders illuminate the running boards when a door handle is pulled or the door is unlocked. This also activates the lights in the BRABUS logos integrated into the fender attachments aft of the front flares.

These wheel arch flares naturally also create space for extremely large wheels and tires. BRABUS offers owners of a widebody version, which is available for all new G-Class models, a wide range of tailor-made tire/wheel combinations with diameters from 20 to 23 inches.

The most exclusive option for the WIDESTAR version features BRABUS Monoblock “Platinum Edition” 23-inch forged wheels, which offer a perfect mix of lightweight design and tremendous strength. The size 11Jx23 wheels come in four different BRABUS designs. The show car in Monaco sports Monoblock F 23-inch cross-spoke wheels, which were given a titanium-colored paint finish to contrast with the black bodywork. The size 305/35 R 23 high-performance tires come from BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA.

The BRABUS WIDESTAR bodywork modifications also include new fasciae at the front and rear. Like its counterpart at the rear, the BRABUS component at the front replaces the production bumper. The new front fascia is designed to transition into the wheel arch flares seamlessly and make the front of the off-roader even more distinctive. The integrated LED position markers below the side air intakes add visual highlights and optimize the active safety in addition. A special insert with integrated BRABUS logo is available for the radiator grille.

Another feature that instantly catches the eye is the BRABUS auxiliary light bar on the roof. This module is fitted with two powerful LED units. When the driver uses the headlamp flashers or high beams, two times twelve LEDs provide significantly improved illumination of the roadway in the dark.

The powerful design idiom of the BRABUS WIDESTAR version with stylized underride guard continues in the rear fascia. It also creates a homogeneous transition to the fender attachments, which like the front flares feature stylized air outlets at the rear to ensure a sporty appearance. The BRABUS roof-mounted airfoil lends the rear even more spectacular looks.

Of course, the interior can also be tailored individually to the vehicle owner’s personal preferences. To this end, the company upholstery shop creates exclusive BRABUS fine leather interiors characterized by the highest levels of artisan perfection. There is a sheer endless variety of available colors for the especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather and the Alcantara. The same variety of choices is available for the upholstery designs and the precious-wood and carbon-fiber inlays, which can also be produced in countless colors and designs.

The BRABUS 700 WIDESTAR at the MONACO YACHT SHOW 2018 was fitted with an exquisite BRABUS fine leather all-leather interior in the combination of vanilla and black, highlighted with orange piping and vanilla-colored ornamental seams. The especially soft and breathable Mastik leather on the seat center sections is perforated with pinpoint precision and features shell-shaped quilting.

Fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 700 based on the G 63: city 16.5 l/100 km, highway 11.1 l/100 km, combined: 13.1 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 299 g/km, efficiency class F.