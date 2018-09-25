The 600LT is the fourth-ever Longtail model of McLaren and its newest. It was revealed earlier this summer and slotted above the 570S (upon which it’s based) in the company’s portfolio. It’s 2.9 inches (7.3 centimeters) longer compared to the donor car, 211.6 pounds (95.98 kilograms) lighter, and 30 horsepower (22 kilowatts) and 14 pound-feet (20 Newton-meters) more powerful.

It was only a matter of time to hear about an open-top version of the car and it is now virtually confirmed that a 600LT Spider will arrive for the 2019 model year in the United States. Documents submitted by the manufacturer with the California Air Resources Board show all variants of the McLaren 540, 570 and 600LT for the 2019 model year, and basically provide an indirect confirmation of the Spider’s upcoming debut.

It’s safe to assume power will be provided by the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s under the hood of the 600LT coupe. The power figures should remain unchanged, but most likely the convertible will be a few pounds heavier than the hardtop version.

As far as the exterior is concerned, expect the same visual improvements as in the coupe, including an extended front splitter, new side sills, and a longer diffuser at the back. A significant part of these parts will be newly developed for the series and will provide additional downforce.

McLaren remains tight-lipped about the upcoming Longtail cabrio and is still not starting a teaser campaign. This fact makes us believe we won’t see the model during the Paris Motor Show in early October. Instead, a debut is probably going to happen in Los Angeles later this year, but – again – nothing is confirmed so far.

Both scenarios, the car should go on sale in the United States in the first months of next year joining the already available 600LT.

Source: AutoGuide