Probably the most fun you can have with your clothes on, driving a serious performance machine on an unrestricted section of Germany’s glorious Autobahn is heaven on earth. When the car in question happens to be the Porsche 911 GT3 of the 991.2-gen model with a manual gearbox, things get even better as the attached video shows.

The folks over at YouTube channel Automann-TV had the privilege of taking the flat-six yellow coupe for a few acceleration tests, one of which went all the way up to just over 186 mph (300 kph). The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine played its sweet tune approaching the mighty 9,000 rpm redline while the driver was nicely shifting through all six gears of the heavenly manual transmission.

If you like numbers, the 911 GT3 needed 4.2 seconds from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) or three tenths of a second more than what’s written in the official specs sheet. As for the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) task, that took 11.9 seconds or half a second more compared to Porsche’s official performance numbers. The rear-wheel-drive coupe needed just under 20 seconds to hit 155 mph (250 kph) from a standstill before hitting the 186-mph mark, which was far from being the top speed. According to the specs sheet, the manual 911 GT3 RS maxes out at 199 mph (320 kph).

The video also provides us with the rare opportunity of seeing how long it takes for the speedometer to climb from 100 kph to 200 kph (62 mph to 124 mph), and the answer would have to be 7.7 seconds.

The PDK-equipped 911 GT3 is without a shadow of a doubt quicker in all of these tests, but nothing beats a stick shift in terms of driving pleasure, especially when it’s hooked up to an “old-fashioned” naturally aspirated engine with an extremely high redline.

Video: Automann-TV / YouTube