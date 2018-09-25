DS Automobiles has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV – the DS 7 Crossback.

Dubbed the E-Tense – a moniker set to adorn all DS’s electric and hybrid models – the premium crossover gets 296 horsepower, four-wheel-drive and a 31-mile all-electric range according to the new, more stringent WLTP emissions test.

Under the skin, the E-Tense will combine a 197-hp 1.6-liter gasoline engine with two 107-hp electric motors and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Together, these offer 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque and 296 hp – enough for a hot hatch-rivaling 6.5-second sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph).

More importantly, though, the dual-fuel powertrain will emit less than 50g of carbon dioxide per kilometer. On electricity alone, it will achieve speeds of up to 83 mph (136 mph if the gasoline engine kicks in) and travel for a WLTP-rated 31 miles (50 kilometers) before the battery runs flat. When that happens, the gasoline engine will start, allowing the car to continue its journey.

However, because of DS’s experience in Formula E, the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense gets race-derived brake energy regeneration, which effectively charges the battery whenever the car slows.

If, on the other hand, you can make it to a domestic 13-amp plug, you can charge the battery in eight hours, or in as little as two hours if you have a 32-amp wall-mounted terminal with a 6.6-kWh charger.

And DS has promised that unlike some other hybrids, which have reduced trunk space thanks to the bulky battery packs, the E-Tense will store its batteries under the floor to offer the same luggage bay volume as the standard, front-wheel-drive, internal combustion-powered DS 7 Crossback.

As well as clever technology, though, the DS 7 E-Tense is also offering some new styling enhancements, including 19-inch alloy wheels and a new Crystal Grey body color. The car will also be marked out by the E embossed on the gearbox control, which is a nod to the DS E-Tense electric concept car first shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.

French-owned brands making hybrid headway

The hybrid has been promised for a long time, but it comes just days after DS’s owner, Groupe PSA, announced that it would introduce plug-in hybrid and electric versions of all its new cars from next year.