We are a week away from the world debut of the Kodiaq RS at the Paris Motor Show, and Skoda has decided to ease the wait by dropping three more teaser images. The adjacent photos are quite revealing as we get to see the spacious interior cabin in full, complete with sports seats featuring integrated headrests.

Fitted as standard equipment, the seats feature Alcantara for the backrests and are adorned with red contrasting stitching and perforated Alcantara sections for extra pizzazz. The lateral support provided by these seats comes from the chunky side bolsters covered in what Skoda refers to as “carbon leather” also noticeable on the central armrest as well as on the armrests on the door panels.

The new RS logo sits proudly not just on the body-hugging seats, but also on the steering wheel where there’s additional red stitching to complete the look. Skoda has covered the door panels in black Alcantara with black stitching and has finished the headliner in black to make it a bit more special than the regular Kodiaq. The carbon-esque theme of the instrument panel completes the look, while the stainless steel pedals come as standard.

Offered with a choice of five or seven seats, the Kodiaq RS will be available exclusively with a 2.0 BiTDI engine linked to a DSG sending power ton an all-wheel-drive system. Also standard will be the 20-inch wheels, full-LED headlights, and an all-digital instrument cluster tailored to the RS version. Dynamic Sound Boost, which is essentially an artificial engine sound generator, will make its debut on a Skoda model.

Beyond the RS version, the Kodiaq family will further grow to include a coupe-ified version tentatively carrying the “GT” suffix. We spotted the more stylish derivative earlier this month carrying the full production body and very little disguise, so we might not have to wait a long time to see in the metal.

Source: Skoda