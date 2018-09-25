The new RS logo looks good on those body-hugging seats.
We are a week away from the world debut of the Kodiaq RS at the Paris Motor Show, and Skoda has decided to ease the wait by dropping three more teaser images. The adjacent photos are quite revealing as we get to see the spacious interior cabin in full, complete with sports seats featuring integrated headrests.
Fitted as standard equipment, the seats feature Alcantara for the backrests and are adorned with red contrasting stitching and perforated Alcantara sections for extra pizzazz. The lateral support provided by these seats comes from the chunky side bolsters covered in what Skoda refers to as “carbon leather” also noticeable on the central armrest as well as on the armrests on the door panels.
The new RS logo sits proudly not just on the body-hugging seats, but also on the steering wheel where there’s additional red stitching to complete the look. Skoda has covered the door panels in black Alcantara with black stitching and has finished the headliner in black to make it a bit more special than the regular Kodiaq. The carbon-esque theme of the instrument panel completes the look, while the stainless steel pedals come as standard.
Offered with a choice of five or seven seats, the Kodiaq RS will be available exclusively with a 2.0 BiTDI engine linked to a DSG sending power ton an all-wheel-drive system. Also standard will be the 20-inch wheels, full-LED headlights, and an all-digital instrument cluster tailored to the RS version. Dynamic Sound Boost, which is essentially an artificial engine sound generator, will make its debut on a Skoda model.
Beyond the RS version, the Kodiaq family will further grow to include a coupe-ified version tentatively carrying the “GT” suffix. We spotted the more stylish derivative earlier this month carrying the full production body and very little disguise, so we might not have to wait a long time to see in the metal.
Source: Skoda
Gallery: 2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS teasers
THE NEW ŠKODA KODIAQ RS: SPORTINESS, EVERYDAY COMFORT AND A GENEROUS AMOUNT OF SPACE
› The KODIAQ RS with Alcantara seat upholstery and door trim as well as contrast stitching in a diamond-cross design
› The sportiest KODIAQ variant offers a generous amount of space combined with practicality
› The high-performance SUV will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Paris Motor Show
Mladá Boleslav, 25 September 2018 – The ŠKODA KODIAQ RS is the Czech brand’s new, sporty, top-of-the-range model. In a week’s time, the high-performance SUV will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The latest addition to the Czech brand’s RS family combines a generous and flexible space as well as ŠKODA-typical practicality with a sporty interior.
The sports seats with integrated headrests, which come as standard in the ŠKODA KODIAQ RS, feature seat cushions and backrests wrapped in Alcantara – a material frequently used in motorsport. The contrasting stitching and red detailing with perforated Alcantara create visual highlights. The seats’ side bolsters are covered in carbon leather and, just like the central armrest and the armrests in the doors, bear red stitching.
Sports steering wheel with contrasting red stitching and new RS logo
The multifunction sports steering wheel features the RS logo and the contrasting red stitching. The door trims use black Alcantara; but in this case, the distinctive diamond cross pattern is rendered in black stitching. A carbon-look instrument panel, black roof liner and stainless steel pedal covers round off the sporting appearance of the ŠKODA KODIAQ RS. Of course, this high-performance SUV retains all the familiar qualities of the KODIAQ model series: plenty of space for five or seven people, a large luggage compartment and many of the brand’s typical Simply Clever ideas.