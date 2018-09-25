In the market for something with two doors, a striking design, and tons of horsepower? Today’s your lucky day as we found what could be the perfect offering for you. It is located in Columbus, Ohio, but can be shipped anywhere around the United States. Unfortunately - no, you can’t buy it if you live in Europe. Again.

Anyway, this is probably one of the most fierce Camaros out for sale today – it’s a 2018 model year Camaro ZL1 1LE with tons of modifications, one that “literally turns grown men into wide-eyed schoolboys,” according to the seller. The car is far from being stock and features a number of performance upgrades, as well as several visual improvements.

Starting with the oily bits, a new exhaust system, high capacity heat exchanger, supercharger pulley, crank pulley, throttle body, and supercharger snout among other upgrades give the stock engine additional 85 horsepower (63 kilowatts) and 135 pound-feet (183 Newton-meters) of torque. That was the initial result, which was lowered a bit so that the car could be as reliable as possible on the track.

The modifications also ensure the Camaro “sounds ridiculous,” but – and that’s a good idea – the original muffler system is also available, which retains the ability to turn down the volume when needed with the OEM sound management valve system.

As for the visual changes, the car is fully wrapped in paint protection film with coated wheels and brake calipers and features tinted side and rear windows. The stock Goodyear tires have been replaced by a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

The auction for this beasty Camaro ends in five days and the highest bid as of this writing stands at $50,900. The owner says he has invested more than $100,000 in the car, so it’s natural to expect the price will go way higher in the final hours of bidding.

Source: eBay