A pair of trademark filings from Ford suggests the Blue Oval might use the name Adrenaline on a future vehicle. So far, the automaker is only protecting the term in Mexico and Canada. We would be surprised for the company to register the name only in two North American markets. However, both of these filings happened in September 2018, so patent offices in other countries, like the United States, might not have published the trademark yet.

The trademarks are specifically for "motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges." This indicates that the entire model could get the Adrenaline name, or it might be limited to a trim level or special edition. Unfortunately, the filmings don't provide a drawing of the emblems, so there's very little to extrapolate about the vehicle at the moment.

At this point, all possibilities are open for Ford's use of the Adrenaline name, but one option would be a performance-oriented version of the Explorer. In 2007, the company used an Explorer Sport Trac as the basis for the Adrenalin concept (gallery below) at that year's SEMA show. The vehicle was an effort to give the SUV/pickup combination some elements from the sporty Ford F-150 Lightning. It featured a lower ride height, revised bumpers, and different wheels than the stock vehicle.

If Ford uses the old Adrenalin concept as the inspiration for the new Adrenaline, it could potentially take elements from the F-150 Raptor and apply them to the Explorer. With the massive popularity of the rugged pickup, giving the SUV some of the off-road looks could prove to be an easy success.

