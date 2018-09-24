If Darth Vader drove an SUV, this would probably be it.
The face may be familiar, but underneath the wickedness that is the Rezvani Tank exists an evil engine option that could be the best pairing since oxygen and life as we know it. Can you think of a more sinister vehicle to pack Dodge’s 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Hellcat V8 engine? Say hello to the Tank X, which like the Military Edition we saw back in July, dishes up fiendish power from the infamous 6.2-liter supercharged Dodge V8.
The Tank X follows the same general formula from the Military Edition, but wraps it in a package that looks less like a desert assault vehicle and more like something we’d choose to fight aliens on the moon. It also forgoes the ballistics protection like the B7-rated glass and body panels, nor does it produce a smoke screen – that is, unless the engine has a catastrophic failure or you choose to spin wicked off-road donuts. It does, however, keep the nifty thermal/FLIR night vision capability as an option.
It also keeps the available Off-Road Extreme Package, which adds a 6-inch lift and a Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with air lockers and an air compressor. Dynatrac ProGrip front and rear brakes are part of the package as well as Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks. And it all rides on meaty 37-inch tires which, as you can see, leave awesome tracks in the sand. Too bad the Apollo astronauts couldn’t have had this instead of that teeny electric rover.
Inside isn’t quite as rough and tumble, but it’s definitely attention-getting. There’s a new hand-stitched red leather package that includes leather seats with a suede headliner, a head-up display, and a 7.9-inch infotainment screen with plenty of apps for helping you navigate the roads less traveled, or detours around downtown traffic jams likely caused by people gawking at you in the Tank X.
Rezvani says the Tank starts at $259,000, and orders are now being accepted.
Source: Rezvani
TANK X Joins The Rezvani Arsenal
707 Horsepower 6.2L Supercharged V8 from Dodge Hellcat
- Sports suspension
- Thermal/Night Vision Systems
- Starting at $259,000 USD
Orange County, CA., – Rezvani today is proud to unveil its most extreme TANK model to date. A street-legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV), the Rezvani TANK X embodies many of the same characteristics found on the military vehicle with the same name. TANK X is the most hardcore, most extreme TANK model the manufacturer has built.
Under the hood is the same engine found in the Dodge Hellcat; a powerful 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 delivering 707 horsepower and 710 pound-feet of torque. The Rezvani TANK will features the same rugged body on steel frame with a more sports oriented suspension.
The aggressive grille and sleek, defined headlights share similarities with the rest of the Rezvani range, including the Beast and Beast Alpha sports cars. At the base of the grille, two LED fog lights allow for added visibility while of trails and roads. A roof-mounted LED light bar also gives drivers another added lighting element.
The optional Off-Road Package adds on a 6-inch lift, and provides even more capable 37 x 12.5” off-road tires, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers, and Fox 2.5” Remote Reservoir Shocks.
The top-end Off-Road Extreme Package includes the same 6-inch lift found on the mid-range Off-Road Package, but includes added features like 37 x 13.5” tires, Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with air lockers and an air compressor, Dynatrac ProGrip front and rear brakes, front 1350 and rear 1410 driveshafts, and Fox 2.5” Internal Bypass Shocks with DSC.
The cabin is defined by a hand-stitched red Leather Package that provides comfort and compatibility for driver and passengers alike, with leather seats and a suede headliner. A 7.9-inch central infotainment screen provides access to features like Google Maps, Pandora, Stitcher, and a suite of apps optimized for use on and off road. A Head-Up Display (HUD) provides easy access to information without having to take your eyes off the road.
Alongside the healthy array of standard features, Rezvani also offers options to make your TANK even more capable, including:
FLIR Thermal Night Vision
Leather Package: Leather Seats, Suede Headliner
Convenience Package: Automatic Opening/Closing Side Steps
The Rezvani TANK starts at $259,000 and production orders being taken now.