BMW recently used lasers and balloons to break a rather odd record with the M2 Competition and now Skoda is showing what it can do with arrows and an Octavia RS 245 wagon to get into the Guinness World Records book. As a homage to the company’s logo featuring the winged arrow in use since 1926, the Czech marque through its Austrian division organized an interesting challenge on a 1.7-mile (2.8-kilometer)-long runway at Zeltweg, the biggest military airbase in Austria.

To make it happen, Skoda Austria got in touch with Austrian Olympic archer Laurence Baldauf and asked her to fire the arrow while martial arts coach Markus Haas leaning out of the speedy wagon’s sunroof was tasked to catch the flying object. After four months of planning, Skoda was able to set a new Guinness World Record for the farthest arrow fired and caught in a moving car with an impressive distance of 188 feet (57.5 meters).

It’s a remarkable achievement considering Haas only had a half a second window to catch the 27-inch (68-centimeter) arrow, which reached a top speed of 134 mph (215 kph), thus covering 197 feet (60 meters) per second. Because the arrow flies in an arc rather than in a straight line, the distance over which the arrow could have been caught by Haas was reduced to just 98 feet (30 meters).

Needless to say, Skoda didn’t necessarily have to go with the model, but we’re glad they picked the Octavia RS 245 Combi equipped with the essential sunroof without which the record-breaking attempt couldn’t have been possible. Next time, Skoda ought to try the “catch an arrow” challenge from one of the car’s side windows to increase difficulty even more.

Source: Skoda