If you care where your compact luxury crossover is made, Mercedes has got some news for you. As early as October, the company will start importing the GLC to the United States market from its Pune factory in India. At the moment, the U.S.-spec model comes from the Bremen plant in Germany, with no plans to insert the GLC into the assembly line at Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa factory in Alabama where the GLE, GLE Coupe, and GLS are being built.

Speaking with Automotive News, Mercedes USA spokesman Rob Moran confirmed the plan: “The SUV GLC is in great demand worldwide. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz uses the capacities of its global production network on four continents. This also includes the Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune.”

The GLC is indeed in great demand as it’s not only the best-selling luxury compact crossover in the United States, but also Mercedes’ most popular model. Even though shipping costs from Pune will be higher, these will be offset by the lower wages of Indian employees and also by other reduced costs compared to the Bremen-built model.

Both the regular GLC and the GLC Coupe have been spotted out in the open testing as barely disguised prototypes for an upcoming mid-cycle refresh, which is expected to come with the C-Class facelift’s engine from where these will inherit the digital driver’s display and the bigger infotainment screen. Some mild tweaks to the headlights and taillights are also expected, along with other minor updates.

As you may recall, the announcement to build the GLC in India to cater the U.S. market follows a similar move made by Ford last year when it kicked off production of the U.S.-spec EcoSport subcompact crossover at the factory in Chennai.

Source: Automotive News