Hide press release Show press release

New PEUGEOT PLUG-IN HYBRID: So efficient, So Exciting!

PEUGEOT presents its new Plug-in Hybrid petrol engines.

This new offer complements the existing PEUGEOT 3008 and the new PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW engines. The HYBRID engine and the HYBRID4 (four-wheel-drive) engine will be integrated to the new PEUGEOT 508 and PEUGEOT 3008 respectively. They will be available for the second quarter of 2019.

The PEUGEOT driving experience will be enhanced with new driving modes for rebooted enjoyment and sensations thanks to the magic effect of the ZEV 100% electric mode, the efficiency of the 4-wheel drive mode (HYBRID4), the power of the Sport mode or the versatility of the Hybrid mode.

The technology is simple and intuitive, at the service of full freedom: freedom of use, with vehicles adapted to road, urban or outdoor routes. Freedom of choice, with 2 or 4 driving wheels, 225hp or 300hp, sedan, SW or SUV. Freedom of use with the 4 driving modes.

These two new engines are the tangible proof of PEUGEOT's vision of unconstrained, exciting and ever more efficient mobility. #UnboringTheFuture.

"Our HYBRID PLUG-INs are in perfect harmony with our brand values: they reinforce our promise of amplifying the senses. With this new offer, nothing could be simpler: customers will always come to buy a PEUGEOT and will have the choice of their engine depending on their uses! “ Jean-Philippe IMPARATO, PEUGEOT brand CEO







PLUG-IN HYBRID TECHNOLOGY

PEUGEOT would like to present its PLUG-IN HYBRID range as the first piece of tangible proof of a serene and ever more pleasant future for our customers. A HYBRID and HYBRID4 rechargeable offer linked to a petrol engine.

A set of advanced technologies is rolled out which easily and fully transparently fit together for the user.

Petrol engine

The 1.6L PureTech engine has been adapted, including with the addition of a starter-alternator or a specific cooling face. It reaches 180hp on HYBRID and 225hp on HYBRID4.

New electrified automatic gearbox

The PureTech engine is combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission (Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission - 8 speeds), specific to PEUGEOT PLUG-IN HYBRID engines.

An electric motor is linked to the box and reaches 110hp/80kW on the front suspension.

For optimal and imperceptible transitions between electrical and thermal, the torque converter of the thermal versions gives way to a wet multiple-disc clutch. All these modifications offer a torque increase of 60Nm, for more reactivity.

An electrified rear suspension

On the HYBRID4 versions, the multi-link rear suspension is equipped with an inverter, a 110hp/80kW electric motor and a gearbox for 4-wheel drive. Its integration has been achieved without impact on usability.

Lithium-ion battery

The high voltage battery is Lithium-ion (300V) and is located under the 2nd row seats on both HYBRID and HYBRID4 versions.

The battery has a capacity of between 11,8KWh (HYBRID) and 13,2 KWh (HYBRID4), at the best level of the market. This capability ensures 100% electric driving up to 50 kilometres WLTP(2) (60 kilometres NEDC(1)).

To get the most out of the operating silence, the default mode will be the Zero Emission mode, when the battery charge status allows it. The electric movements can reach 135km/h before the heat engine takes over.

Efficient features for renewed enjoyment

New Brake feature

The driver can choose to activate a new Brake feature that allows the vehicle to decelerate without pressing the brake pedal. As an engine brake, it also makes it possible to recharge the battery, when going downhill for example. In Drive mode, pushing the Shift and Park by wire automatic gearbox control to the rear is enough to engage the Brake mode. A second push disables it.

New electronically-controlled braking system

With a view to increasing driver autonomy in 100% electric, the high energy efficiency i-Boosterbraking system recovers the energy during a braking or a deceleration when the foot is lifted off (energy that usually dissipates on the thermal versions). The i-booster incorporates an electric pump to replace the vacuum pump of the thermal versions.

New e-SAVE feature

The pleasure of riding in electric whenever you want is possible with the e-SAVE function. The e-SAVE allows the driver to anticipate their movement by reserving electric autonomy (10kms, 20kms or the whole battery). This function is easily accessible from the dedicated e-SAVE menu on the touch screen. Once set up, the function is displayed on the handset with the autonomy reserved in kilometres. You just need to select the Zero Emission mode on the driving mode selector to activate the 100% electric driving when you need it.

Easily and quickly charge your battery

Maximum charge is reached:

in 7 hours with a standard plug ( 3,3 kW, 8A charger)

with a standard plug ( charger) in 4 hours with a reinforced Green'up® type socket ( 3.3 kW 14A charger in 4 hours )

with a reinforced Green'up® type socket ( ) and even in less than 1h45 when using a Wallbox (6.6 kW 32A charger available as an option).

Guides lamps surround the charging socket so you can easily and quickly check the battery charge. Once the plug is connected, colours will indicate the progress of the battery charge.

Discreetly installed, the charging hatch is located on the rear left wing of the vehicle (symmetric to the fuel hatch). The charging system fits easily into specific storage under the boot floor.

A driving experience enriched with new sensations

With its technological heritage, PEUGEOT offers its customers the same experience of intense and instinctive driving whatever the engine.

The new PEUGEOT PLUG-IN HYBRID engines provide a new driving experience. An experience that provides a range of new sensations with unparalleled brilliance including through new driving modes.

Each driving mode is exclusive and provides different experiences:

silence in ZERO EMISSION mode, 100% electric!

mode, 100% electric! exhilarating performance in SPORT mode that harnesses all energies,

mode that harnesses all energies, versatility of the HYBRID mode,

mode, improved motor function in 4WD mode (PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID4)

mode (PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID4) COMFORT mode that couples the HYBRID mode and the comfort of the electronically-controlled suspension (new PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID)

All these modes offer a 100% electric ride, depending on the battery charge level.



If the technological content of the HYBRID and HYBRID4 engines can seem dense, the promise of the ensuing driving experience is clear. Ergonomics and driving are easy and intuitive.

An electrifying drive with the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®

As a key brander for Lion productions, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® provides a stimulating and intuitive driving experience in everyday life. The touch screen and the digital handset have been adapted in order to complement the driving experience of PEUGEOT PLUG-IN HYBRID engines.

Digital handset

The hybrid-specific PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® incorporates the driving information available in the driver's field of vision (driving mode, electric gauge level and available electrical distance, etc.). It is fully configurable and customisable.

A power metre, located on the right side of the digital handset, replaces the rev counter. It consists of 3 easily identifiable areas:

The ECO area corresponds to an energy-optimising driving experience,

area corresponds to an energy-optimising driving experience, The POWER area is a more dynamic driving experience, providing dynamic performance.

area is a more dynamic driving experience, providing dynamic performance. The CHARGE area indicates the phases of energy recovery to the driver, allowing the battery to be charged, mainly when the foot is off.

Two gauges are arranged on either side of the handset: one for the fuel, the other for the power. The available range, expressed in km, is also indicated below each gauge.

The active driving mode is permanently displayed in the lower part of the handset, so that you can adapt it if necessary quickly and without hesitation.

At everytime when recharging, the handset allows to know the recovered electric autonomy(in kilometres), the recovered rate of battery charge (in percentage), the speed of battery charging (in electric kilometres) as well as the remaining charge time before reaching full charge (in hours and/or minutes).

Touch screen

The touch screen also includes a specific hybrid menu. A direct access button has been added alongside piano - toggle switches. It gives access to new information:

the energy flow page that shows the operating status of the hybrid system

that shows the operating status of the hybrid system the consumption statistics page which differentiates the electricity consumption from the fuel consumption .

page which differentiates the from the . the browsing page which includes specific information:

charging stations, in addition to fuel stations in POIs

the range of the all-electric mode

the full electric + thermal range of action.

Lastly, the air conditioning page displays the pre-conditioning passenger compartment, allowing to cool or warm the compartment according to the outside temperature.

My Peugeot connectivity

For maximum agility, the content of the MyPeugeot mobile application has been improved. It can now activate remote charging, know the progress and state of charge of the vehicle, anticipate a pre-thermal conditioning or assess its fuel consumption or electricity at anytime and anywhere.

The HYBRID and HYBRID4 engines will be integrated to the PEUGEOT 3008 and on the new PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW in autumn 2019.

"The PEUGEOT PLUG-IN HYBRID engines are a unique opportunity for the brand to complement the powerful ranges of the PEUGEOT 3008 and the new PEUGEOT 508 and 508SW! They give our customers the opportunity to buy a powerful 3008 AWD or a 508 (Sedan or SW) that is efficient and provides improved sensations. “

Laurent Blanchet, PEUGEOT Product Director

PEUGEOT 3008 GT HYBRID4: Everywhere, all the time

With a never-before-seen power in a PEUGEOT series, the character of the SUV PEUGEOT 3008 takes on a new dimension with the powerful HYBRID4 version. This high-end offer offers 4-wheel drive and reaches the equivalent of 300hp/220kw.

This is the result of the combination of a PureTech engine reaching 200hp/147kW and two electric engines (one at the front and the second at the rear) each reaching 110hp/80kW.

It does 0 to 100km/h in 6.5s. The battery capacity is 13.2kWh for a 100% electric range of 50 kilometres WLTP(2) (60 kilometres NEDC(1)).

4-wheel drive mode provides improved motor function on the road or rough terrain. The result is perfect grip: whether on wet, muddy, snowy or winding roads, the power is evenly distributed over the four wheels of the vehicle.

The PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID4 offers power and 4-wheel drive with CO 2 emissions at the best level on the market: less than 49g of CO 2 per kilometre WLTP(2).

The arrival of the multi-arm rear suspension provides high level comfort for back-seat passengers. Its integration has no impact on the usability and the boot carpet which is now in a high position.

The HYBRID4 engine is only available in a GT version with an exclusive Alcantara® Greval Grey trim with real aged grey oak trim. There are also new ADASs taken from the new PEUGEOT 508: adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and assistance in maintaining position in the traffic lane.

A few months after its launch, the HYBRID4 version will be joined in the range by a HYBRID version of 225hp (165kW), which will combine a 180hp/132kW PureTech engine with a 110hp/80kW electric motor, all in traction.

PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW HYBRID: radically efficient

The new PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID and 508 SW HYBRID combine the PureTech 180hp/132kW engine with a 110hp/80kW electric motor for a combined maximum power of 225hp/165kw in traction.

The HYBRID engine deployed on the new PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW was designed to offer even more sensations. It optimizes its TCO by having the greatest efficiency in terms of CO2emissions, with less than 49g of CO2 per kilometre WLTP(2).

The battery has a capacity of 11.8kWh and ensures 100% electric autonomy over 40 kilometres WLTP(2) (50 kilometres NEDC(1)).

The traction chain was implemented without compromising. The usability is preserved and the boot volumes are identical to the thermal versions (487L for PEUGEOT 508 and 530L for PEUGEOT 508 SW).

This offer is widely available in 3 finishes:

Allure (and Allure Business ): offers ultra-equipped core range,

(and ): offers ultra-equipped core range, GT Line , for dynamic typing,

, for dynamic typing, GT, the high-end exclusive presentation, which includes a series of exclusive upholstery in Alcantara® Greval Grey

(1) Estimated data, provided for information only and subject to approval