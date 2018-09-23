If you’ve noticed, we published a lot of drag race videos. We can’t help it. They’re fun to watch. And we reckon that a car’s straight-line performance is a huge chunk of its overall appeal; huge, but not entirely.

While this drag race video isn’t as grand as Motor Trend’s Ultimate Drag Race 8 or the race between a fighter jet, a superbike, a Tesla Model S, an F1 race car, and other supercars, it’s still big as it’s somehow a follow-up to a drag race from almost two years ago. If you can remember, the Acura NSX beat the Lamborghini Aventador in a drag race, but we’re kind of skeptical about it because it only had a single run, so there’s no way we would know if the results were skewed by a bad start.

Although, this is a bit of a downer as the Huracan is less powerful than the Aventador. If the NSX could beat a more powerful and lighter Aventador LP 700-4, with both cars powering all fours, what are the chances that it would also beat a less powerful rear-wheel-drive Huracan LP 580-2? Well, it's very high.

Here’s a quick rundown of each car’s specs. The NSX is powered by a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 plus three electric motors for a total output of 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. It sends the power to all wheels via a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Huracan, on the other hand, runs using the rear wheels as mentioned. It’s powered by a 5.2L V10, producing 572 hp through a seven-speed DCT. However, the Huracan is 300 pounds lighter.

With the output figures and history with the Aventador out in the open, things are pointing towards an obvious win for the NSX. The best part of this drag race was, there were two rounds of two runs. The first was from a standstill, while the other was a rolling start race. Do you think the NSX took this one away from Lamborghini again? Watch the video above. The drag race starts at the 2:48 mark.

Now, how about a drag race between the NSX and the 770-hp Aventador SVJ? Can someone make that happen? Like, please?

Source: DragTimes via Youtube