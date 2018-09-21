Motor Trend is famous for its crazy insane drag races that pit a gaggle of new performance cars against each other in the pursuit of science and those sweet, sweet YouTube views. The publication gets some of the latest and greatest supercars in the world and lines them up at an airstrip to see which one is the fastest in a quarter-mile race. Is it unscientific – incredibly so, but that doesn’t make it any less fun to watch or the data any less interesting to study.

This years race included 12 competitors – 2018 McLaren 720S, 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante, 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, 2018 BMW M5, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage, 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Quadrifoglio, 2018 Audi TT RS, 2019 Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack 1320, 2018 Ford Mustang GT, 2018 Kia Stinger GT, and 2018 Honda Civic Type-R. The field ranges from 306 horsepower in the Civic to 755 hp in the Corvette.

However, while the Corvette may have the most power – it wasn’t the fastest in the race. The list above is also in order of which car is the fastest. The 720S took first, completing the race in 10.1 seconds at 141.5 miles per hour. Second went to the 911 GT2 RS, finishing the race in 10.3 seconds at 139.3 mph. Rounding out the top three was the Huracan at 10.4 seconds at 134.5 mph. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio – the first SUV to complete in Motor Trend’s Ultimate Drag Race finished the quarter-mile race in 11.8 seconds at 116.1 mph, finishing seventh. That’s impressive for a large family hauler.

The video is a site to be seen, for sure, with great cars rocketing down the strip. Don’t take our word for it, scroll back up and watch the darn video. It’s worth your time. The video provides a full list of the results.

Source: Motor Trend via YouTube