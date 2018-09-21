You’d think with a year of spy photos and a flurry of teasers in the last few weeks we’d be writing about the all-new BMW 3 Series, gushing about its more powerful four-cylinder engine and diet. Sadly, we’re not. Instead, there’s another teaser sweeping the web that gives us our best look at the new sedan. Granted, we don’t see much.

The latest teaser comes from inside the 3 Series production facility where we see the new sedan in various forms of completion – from its metal shell of a skeleton to a completed, though blurred, final product. BMW is careful to show us what it wants us to see. We never get a shot of the finished car. Instead, we get blurred glimpses that hide distinct features. What we do see is there will be a blue color, fuel door, side-view mirrors, headlights, and the iconic BMW badge on the hood.

It feels like we’re close to the unveiling, but there was no mention of the 3 Series when BMW announced its presence at the Paris Motor Show. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be there – or we’re months away from a reveal. BMW could unveil the new sedan before the show in hopes of avoiding the onslaught of other breaking news items from the event. Make some fanfare before the show and whisk the car away to Paris just in time for the public to see it. At least that’s what we hope. Endless teasers leading up to reveal that still months away feels arduous.

While we don’t know much about the new car, we can report the new 3 Series sedan will be lighter than the outgoing model – 55 kilograms (121 pounds) lighter. It’ll also have a slippery design with a low drag coefficient of just 0.23. We also know it’ll pack the company’s most powerful four-cylinder engine ever put into a production model while being about five percent more efficient than the engine it replaces.

The all-new 2019 BMW 3 Series is stacking up to be an excellent evolution of the iconic sedan. We just have to wait for all the details.

Source: BMW Group via Facebook