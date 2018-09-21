Lego Ideas is a treasure trove of amazing model builders creating amazing creations out of the little, plastic blocks. Sadly, the nature of the process means that not all of them can actually come to store shelves. We are hoping that this proposal for an Audi Sport Quattro S1 for the company's Speed Champions line gets the necessary support to go into production.

This wildly styled Quattro S1, known as the E2 for the second evolution of the model, is best known for running the 1987 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and winning the event that year with Walter Röhrl at the wheel. The car featured a 2.1-liter inline-five turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, and an outrageous body kit. In Germany, it earned the fitting nickname Flügelmonster – wing monster in English.

Creator TomHansson said in the project description that he had been working on this model since March 2018. His major goal was to get the silhouette right, which was likely a challenge for a vehicle in such a small scale. He spent months tweaking the design to get the look right. We think he nailed it, especially by making the appropriate decals.

As a bonus, the creator came up with a small sign that says "Hot Brakes Fail" just like the side of the Pikes Peak course.

TomHansson needs to get 10,000 votes to move to the next stage and have Lego consider putting this design into production. As of this writing, the project has 348 supporters, so there's quite a way to go before you see this kit on sale. We wish him luck because this little machine would likely be lots of fun to play with.

Source: Lego Ideas