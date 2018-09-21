Cars today are faster than the cars of yesterday, and cars tomorrow will be even faster. The drag race is an equalizer when it comes to determining performance and driver skill, to see which car can accelerate the quickest in a quarter-mile race. It’s pure because it mimics the stoplight-to-stoplight races of the muscle-car era where automakers were duking it out on the streets before fighting at the drag strip for the championship. Drag racing is still a benchmark in auto racing, and the race between a 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack and Charger SRT 392 is thrilling to watch.

The first race for the Camaro is against the Charger SRT 392. The Camaro’s 650-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 stomps the Charger’s 485-hp 6.4-liter mill. However, we don’t know if either has any modifications. The Camaro wins by a nose, completing the quarter-mile race in 12.36 seconds at 117.92 miles per hour with the Charger hot on its tail at 12.98 seconds at 109.94 mph.

The second race is against the Challenger Scat Pack and its 485-hp 6.4-liter engine. It appears that Challenger gets a better start off the line, but the Camaro quickly catches up, winning the race. The Camaro crosses the line in 12.29 seconds at 119.06 mph while the Challenger completes the race in 13.01 seconds at 108.91 mph.

Neither Dodge product could match the Camaro’s 650-hp supercharged V8 engine, but the races are closer than you’d expect. You never know what modifications any of the vehicles could have, so maybe the Charger and Challenger weren’t stock, helping them get an edge with the Camaro. Or maybe the Camaro was slow. We'd keep watching over and over to see if either Dodge could eek out a win.

Source: Wheels via YouTube