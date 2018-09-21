A 12-inch infotainment display replaces the usual 8.4-inch screen, and there's a better stereo, too.
Just because you're bouncing around off-road, doesn't mean that the folks in the cabin shouldn't be comfy. Ram is making this possible with the new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 special edition that loads the interior with amenities while maintaining the truck's rugged capabilities.
"Customers have been asking for additional high-end features on Rebel and now we’re delivering with benchmark technology and materials wrapped in off-road capability," Jim Morrison, Head of the Ram Brand, said in the model's announcement.
The biggest upgrade inside is the inclusion of a 12-inch infotainment system with navigation rather than the 8.4-inch display that the Rebel normally has. It pairs with a Harman Kardon stereo with 19 speakers, a 900-watt amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer, and active noise cancellation.
The Rebel 12 also gives occupants opulent surroundings, including leather upholstery and heated front seats. The metal speaker grilles feature a Radar Red anodized finish.
The Rebel 12 edition is available on all of the standard model's cab, color, and powertrain configurations. The truck comes standard with a mild-hybrid 3.6-liter V6 that produces 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a 5.7-liter V8 with 395 hp and 410 lb-ft or a mild-hybrid version that has the same output but improved efficiency. All of them get an eight-speed automatic.
For better off-road ability, the Rebel comes standard with a four-wheel drive system and electronic-locking rear differential. The truck rides on 33-inch Wrangler DuraTrac tires. Skid plates protect the vital mechanicals from scraping against the terrain. Bilstein shocks are standard, but there's also an optional height-adjustable air suspension.
The special edition starts at $46,990, versus $44,695 for the standard Rebel. The Rebel 12 goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2018.
