One spider after another! It was only a few hours ago when we shared a batch of spy shots with the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder facelift and now our spies have sent us a set of images with the Audi R8 V10 Spyder. Not really a coincidence taking into account the two cars are closely related, but the prototypes were both spotted roaming the streets of Germany.

While the Huracan was spotted with the soft top in position at all times, its equivalent four-ring model can be seen in a couple of images with the fabric roof folded. Partially camouflaged, the right-hand-drive R8 V10 Spyder test vehicle had a brownish hat and was sitting on 20-inch shoes with Pirelli rubbers. What catches the attention the most is the car’s rear end where the angular exhaust finishers have been replaced by massive round ones flanking a reworked diffuser with more vertical fins.

The vents located underneath the R8’s taillights on the current model have been extended on the entire width of the rear bumper and this could mean the V10 engine needs more cooling, possibly after gaining more power. As a refresher, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter pushes out a meaty 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque in the “Plus” specification, but we know the FSI engine is capable of more as it produces 630 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) in the Huracan Performante.

Up front, the bumper has also gone through a nip and tuck courtesy of Audi’s skilled plastic surgeons as the air intakes have been reshaped and seem to be missing those two vertical flicks. At the corners of the bumper, there are now tiny triangular vents, but appear to be blocked off so these have been installed just for décor.

The R8 refresh won’t be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show early next month, but we’ve heard through the grapevine the official reveal is sooner than you might think.

