These spy shots catch the next-gen Chevrolet Tahoe testing for the first time, and the shots reveal the Bowtie evaluating an independent rear suspension on the big SUV. It would replace the existing solid axle.

Chevy's engineers keep this test mule under extensive body cladding and even cover part of the roof with a camouflage wrap. The development team can't completely conceal the rear end, though. The photo above shows the new multi-link suspension layout back there. The new layout should aid passenger comfort for anyone in the rear of the spacious SUV by largely isolating bumps to a single side of the vehicle.

Unfortunately, we have to speculate about other changes coming to the next-gen Tahoe. Expect the SUV to follow the 2019 Silverado by using a greater amount of aluminum to save weight similar to the pickup's 450-pound weight loss. They might share some engines, too, especially the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s. The truck's 3.0-liter inline six turbodiesel seems like an unlikely choice because its corporate sibling at Cadillac is already abandoning oil burners in North America in favor of electrification. Availability of the 310-hp, 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine is a mystery, though. Expect at least some of the available powerplants to hook up to the company's 10-speed automatic gearbox but an eight-speed auto would probably come on lower trim models.

Given the immense amount of concealment on this Tahoe, don't look for a debut anytime this year. It would likely debut in 2019 and could be on sale for the 2020 model year. Depending on the launch timing, the SUV might be among the first non-Cadillac models to use the luxury brand's Super Cruise semi-autonomous, hands-free driving system. The tech starts trickling out to other General Motors' marques "after 2020," according to a recent announcement.

Source: Automedia